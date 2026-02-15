62% of Czechs support the continuation of the ammunition initiative for Ukraine launched by the Czech Republic. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kantar CZ agency, reported by České noviny, writes UNN.

It is noted that 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the Czech initiative, while 36% oppose it. Another 3% of respondents could not answer the question.

As Kantar CZ analyst Pavel Ranoha emphasized, almost 100% of voters of opposition parties support the continuation of the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Among supporters of the ruling parties, two-thirds of "Automobilists" voters would approve such a decision. The same answer was given by half of ANO supporters and one-fifth of "Freedom and Direct Democracy" supporters.

The survey was conducted from January 12 to 30. 1200 Czech citizens participated in the survey.

