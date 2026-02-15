$42.990.00
62% of Czechs support continuation of ammunition initiative for Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

A Kantar CZ poll showed that 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the ammunition initiative for Ukraine. Only 36% oppose this initiative.

62% of Czechs support continuation of ammunition initiative for Ukraine - poll

62% of Czechs support the continuation of the ammunition initiative for Ukraine launched by the Czech Republic. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kantar CZ agency, reported by České noviny, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the Czech initiative, while 36% oppose it. Another 3% of respondents could not answer the question.

As Kantar CZ analyst Pavel Ranoha emphasized, almost 100% of voters of opposition parties support the continuation of the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Among supporters of the ruling parties, two-thirds of "Automobilists" voters would approve such a decision. The same answer was given by half of ANO supporters and one-fifth of "Freedom and Direct Democracy" supporters.

The survey was conducted from January 12 to 30. 1200 Czech citizens participated in the survey.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel, discussed military support for Ukraine. The discussion focused on the supply of ammunition and the Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiative.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine