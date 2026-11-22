The authorities of Cyprus expelled two Russian diplomats suspected of espionage and attempts to obtain classified information about the security of the country and the European Union. Politico reports this, citing Cypriot officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Cyprus’s intelligence services uncovered a network that was attempting to gain access to confidential information, including information about technologies whose export to Russia is prohibited by EU sanctions.

Two Russian diplomats were forced to leave the country last week. They are suspected of working for Russian intelligence services under diplomatic cover.

Russian diplomats were in contact with holders of classified information

According to Cypriot officials, the suspects maintained ties with Cypriot citizens who had access to confidential information. It was these contacts that attracted the attention of the local intelligence services.

Previously, Cyprus was one of the main centers of Russian investment in Europe, while local banks actively serviced Russian capital.

However, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Nicosia supported the strengthening of European sanctions against Moscow. Regulatory restrictions and changing political relations significantly reduced Russia’s economic presence on the island.

Britain arrested a U.S. serviceman suspected of helping Russia