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Britain arrested a U.S. serviceman suspected of helping Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

In the United Kingdom, a 41-year-old U.S. serviceman was detained on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence. He is accused of violating the National Security Act.

Britain arrested a U.S. serviceman suspected of helping Russia
Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

In the United Kingdom, a high-ranking U.S. Army servicemember was arrested on suspicion of aiding Russian intelligence. Reuters reports this, citing British police, according to UNN.

According to law enforcement officials, the 41-year-old man was detained on Tuesday near the city of Gloucester (western England); he is currently being held at a police station in London.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing offenses under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which concern obtaining or disclosing protected information, as well as assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Police said that the cooperation in question was with Russia.

FBI Director Kash Patel said: "This important arrest is connected to espionage allegations—a case that is of serious concern to the United States and our allies."

The Czech Republic has added a Russian national to its sanctions list for assisting Russia's shadow fleet in circumventing restrictions31.03.26, 00:35 • 7228 views

Brigadier General Shawn Stinchon, commander of U.S. Army counterintelligence, added: "The alleged actions of this servicemember, who was entrusted with access to sensitive information, serve as an alarming reminder that threats from individuals with insider access to the system are real and persistent."

Antonina Tumanova

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