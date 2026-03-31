The Czech Republic has added a Russian national to its sanctions list for assisting Russia's shadow fleet in circumventing restrictions

On March 30, the Czech government approved the inclusion of Russian citizen Konstantin Rogach in the national sanctions list. According to the Czech counterintelligence service BIS, he assisted in insuring oil tankers of the so-called Russian shadow fleet, through which Moscow continues to profit from oil exports and finance the war against Ukraine. This was reported by BIS and the Czech authorities, writes UNN.

Details

As stated by the head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rogach has a long-term residence permit in the country and for the past three years has been mediating the insurance of oil tankers operating in the interests of the Russian shadow fleet. According to him, Prague included him in the national sanctions list also with the expectation of further inclusion in the EU sanctions list.

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BIS clarified that Rogach has long provided insurance and administrative consulting services to structures related to maritime transport. For this, according to the service, he also used companies and insurance mechanisms associated with already sanctioned entities, and conducted financial transactions through offshore companies in Turkey and the Marshall Islands. The Czech counterintelligence also stated that he is a citizen of Russia and recently also obtained Israeli citizenship.

BIS Director Michal Koudelka directly stated that the Czech Republic has struck at one of the sources of financing for Russian aggression. According to him, even though the Czech Republic is not a maritime power, it is interested in limiting the activities of the Russian shadow fleet, as this is part of broader international efforts by the EU, Great Britain, and the USA aimed at reducing Russia's financial resources for waging war against Ukraine.

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