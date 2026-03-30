Captain of Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker sentenced to one year in prison in France

The Criminal Court of Brest in France has sentenced the Chinese captain of the Russian tanker Boracay to one year in prison for refusing to comply with military demands. This was reported by Le Figaro, citing case materials, writes UNN.

Details

Chen Zhangjie, 39, was also fined 150,000 euros and an arrest warrant was issued for him. The captain himself was not present during the sentencing.

The incident occurred on September 27, 2025, in international waters near Ushant Island, when the French navy attempted to inspect the 244-meter vessel, which was sailing without a clearly marked flag. According to the investigation, the captain refused to comply with orders, forcing the military to resort to complex maneuvers that could have led to an emergency.

The court found that the tanker was transporting Russian oil to India and was under EU sanctions as part of the so-called "shadow fleet." Before the French military boarded, the vessel raised a false flag of Benin.

There were also representatives of a Russian private security company on board, who, according to the investigation, controlled the crew and collected information.

The defense insisted on an acquittal, arguing that the case was not subject to the jurisdiction of a French court, as the events took place in international waters. The captain's lawyer noted that if he had committed a violation, he should have been tried under Chinese law.

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