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Russian tankers bypass La Manche due to threat of detention in British waters - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Russian tankers are changing course north of Scotland due to the threat of searches and detentions. The bypass route is two days longer and increases the route by a quarter.

Russian tankers bypass La Manche due to threat of detention in British waters - Bloomberg

Oil tankers carrying Russian oil from the Baltic to Asia are increasingly choosing a longer route north of Scotland to avoid passing through the English Channel, where they risk being detained. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Tankers linked to Russia sharply changed course in the North Sea after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the United Kingdom would intercept and search "shadow fleet" vessels in its waters.

The most dramatic turnaround was made by the tanker Deneb, which on Thursday was off the east coast of England and heading for the English Channel before changing course to move north and bypass the narrow waterway, according to vessel tracking data collected by Bloomberg.

The tanker Aktros, carrying Russian oil from the Arctic port of Murmansk, sharply changed course near Bergen, Norway, rounding the Shetland Islands and descending along the west coast of Great Britain.

Other vessels heading to the Baltic, which usually took the shorter route through the English Channel, are also noticeably changing course to the west.

Britain to begin forceful interception of Russian shadow fleet vessels26.03.26, 06:31 • 4684 views

Bypassing the northern coast of Scotland extends the journey from the Baltic to the Mediterranean by approximately two days, or 25%, compared to the more common route between England and France.

Similar detours were observed for a short time two years ago after the expansion of UK sanctions against Russia's energy sector, but vessels quickly returned to the English Channel route when it became clear that they were unlikely to be stopped.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the latest UK move comes after British military and law enforcement specialists underwent training for various scenarios. These include boarding ships that do not surrender, are armed, or use high-tech methods to avoid capture.

The UK is increasing pressure on Russia's "shadow fleet" after the French navy seized a third "shadow fleet" tanker last week. The vessel Denya is currently anchored in the port of Fos-sur-Mer in the Mediterranean Sea.

Canada imposes sanctions on 100 more ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet"26.03.26, 22:17 • 6426 views

Olga Rozgon

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