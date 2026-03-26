Britain to begin forceful interception of Russian shadow fleet vessels

Great Britain will intercept and inspect vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet" in its waters, intensifying European pressure on Moscow, which finances the war against Ukraine through the export of smuggled oil. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the office of the Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this step is aimed at striking Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who "uses the fleet to generate revenue to support attacks on his neighbor."

Putin is rubbing his hands over the war in the Middle East because he believes that higher oil prices will allow him to fill his pockets. That's why we are even more persistently pursuing his shadow fleet, not only protecting Britain but also depriving Putin's war machine of the dirty profits that finance his barbaric campaign in Ukraine. - said Starmer.

The publication indicates that this move means that Russian ships seeking to avoid interception will have to stay away from British waters, such as the English Channel, which will increase shipping costs.

British military and law enforcement have been trained for various scenarios. These include boarding vessels that do not surrender, are armed, or use high-tech methods to avoid capture. - the article says.

The media adds that in recent weeks, British naval forces have been assisting member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force, including Finland, Sweden, and Estonia, in tracking "shadow fleet" vessels.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about working with European partners to not only stop "shadow" vessels but also block them and confiscate oil.

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