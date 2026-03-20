French Navy seizes Russian 'shadow' tanker Deyna flying Mozambique flag
Kyiv • UNN
France detained the vessel Deyna off the coast of Algeria for violating sanctions. President Macron announced a fight against the financing of Russia's war efforts.
The French Navy in the Mediterranean Sea seized the tanker "Deyna", which was sailing from Russia under the flag of Mozambique. This was announced on the social network "X" by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.
Details
The vessel was sailing under the flag of Mozambique and was detained off the coast of Algeria. As the French president noted, ships that circumvent international sanctions and violate maritime law are military speculators.
The war in Iran will not distract France from supporting Ukraine, where Russia's aggressive war continues. These ships, which circumvent international sanctions and violate maritime law, are military speculators. They seek to accumulate profits and finance Russia's war efforts. We will not allow this
Recall
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for strengthening sanctions and arresting Russia's "shadow fleet" due to the threat to Europe.
At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", stated that one of the most effective ways to increase pressure on Russia is to block its "shadow fleet" and related schemes for circumventing sanctions.