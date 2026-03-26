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Canada imposes sanctions on 100 more ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The Canadian government has added 100 more oil tankers to its sanctions list to limit Russia's oil export revenues. The restrictions are intended to undermine the financing of the war.

Canada imposes sanctions on 100 more ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet"

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 100 vessels that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet." This was reported by the press service of the Canadian government, according to UNN.

To further strengthen efforts to counter Russia's evasion of sanctions, Canada is adding another 100 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet to its sanctions list.

- the statement said.

The government emphasized that Russia continues to rely on oil and gas revenues to finance its war against Ukraine, using a network of vessels and auxiliary organizations - mostly oil tankers - known as the shadow fleet, to transport sanctioned goods and raw materials, including crude oil, to countries around the world.

These sanctions are designed to limit Russia's ability to finance its military efforts while avoiding unnecessary harm to ordinary people.

- the government noted.

It is worth recalling that

Russia will receive about $2 billion in additional profits from the easing of sanctions on Russian oil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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