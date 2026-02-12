$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Customs officers handed over an 18th-century Latin book to Ukraine's oldest library

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal export of a rare 18th-century Latin book and handed it over to the Odesa National Scientific Library. This is the second volume of Johann Georg Gmelin's work, published in 1749, which will now be available to scholars and researchers.

Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal export of a rare 18th-century Latin-language book abroad and transferred it to the Odesa National Scientific Library — Ukraine's oldest public library, where the publication will be available to researchers and scholars. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient 18th-century Latin-language book, saved from illegal export abroad, to the Odesa National Scientific Library — Ukraine's oldest public library, founded in 1829. The publication was attempted to be sent by mail to Ireland without proper permits.

- the message says.

It is noted that this is the second volume of the Latin-language work by the German naturalist Johann Georg Gmelin, published in 1749. The images in the book are embossed engravings. The text of the publication is a typical academic description, characteristic of German natural philosophical publications of the European Enlightenment.

Experts suggest that the research of the naturalist, physician, botanist, ethnographer, and traveler Johann Gmelin must have been well known to representatives of the Ukrainian Cossack старшина (senior officers), who had an extensive "networking" in St. Petersburg, and formed the intellectual image of the Russian Empire as a whole. Among other things, Gmelin is also known as an unbiased critic of Russian imperial orders and culture in general.

Iryna Biriukova, Director General of the Odesa National Scientific Library, emphasized: "Our library, to whose collections Johann Gmelin's book has been transferred, has accumulated more than 5.5 million documents over its almost 200 years of existence, most of which are rare and unique, published in 131 languages of the world. Now another gem will be added to our collection."

After being seized by customs officers and relevant court decisions, the book became state property and will now be stored in library collections, where it will be available to researchers and scholars.

Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient Trypillian vase, which was attempted to be smuggled abroad, to a museum04.02.26, 16:09 • 3230 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Ukraine