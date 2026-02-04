Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient Trypillian vase, which was attempted to be smuggled abroad, to a museum

Kyiv customs officers handed over a unique archaeological monument – an ancient Trypillian vase, which they tried to smuggle out of Ukraine to Switzerland in an international postal item without permits – to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Kyiv Customs, writes UNN.

As experts established, such products are characteristic of the Eneolithic era. The morphology of the vessel and the peculiarities of the painting allow it to be attributed to the middle of the 5th millennium BC. This is one of those artifacts that allows you to literally touch history that is more than six thousand years old.

While the vase was awaiting a court decision and was stored at customs, Kyiv Customs digitized it for history. Also, during visits of foreign delegations, customs officers demonstrated the artifact as an example of our ancient past. After all procedures were completed, the cultural value became state property and replenished the museum collection.

Along with the Trypillian vase, other archaeological items were transferred to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. Among them are authentic samples of the Pidhircevska culture of the 5th–3rd centuries BC, the Chernyakhiv culture of the 3rd – early 5th centuries, as well as artifacts common in Rus' in the 10th–13th centuries. At one time, they tried to send them to the USA.

The preservation of such items in Ukraine is a contribution to science, culture, and the memory of our past, which must remain accessible to current and future generations. For Kyiv Customs, this is an example of how routine work helps preserve monuments of national importance. - the message says.

The transfer of cultural values to the state part of the museum fund of Ukraine is carried out by the decision of the Expert and Fund Council under the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

