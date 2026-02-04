Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient Trypillian vase, which was attempted to be smuggled abroad, to a museum

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 11798 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 19622 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 15928 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 19769 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 33889 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49033 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39430 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36826 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33966 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21376 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 17970 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 19802 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 32029 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 19701 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 37411 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 16521 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 53394 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 54897 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 93761 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 102167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 248 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 24717 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 24488 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27171 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 33819 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient Trypillian vase, which was attempted to be smuggled abroad, to a museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

An ancient Trypillian vase, which was previously attempted to be illegally exported to Switzerland, has been handed over to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. Experts date it to the mid-5th millennium BC.

Kyiv customs officers handed over an ancient Trypillian vase, which was attempted to be smuggled abroad, to a museum

Kyiv customs officers handed over a unique archaeological monument – an ancient Trypillian vase, which they tried to smuggle out of Ukraine to Switzerland in an international postal item without permits – to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Kyiv Customs, writes UNN.

Details

As experts established, such products are characteristic of the Eneolithic era. The morphology of the vessel and the peculiarities of the painting allow it to be attributed to the middle of the 5th millennium BC. This is one of those artifacts that allows you to literally touch history that is more than six thousand years old.

While the vase was awaiting a court decision and was stored at customs, Kyiv Customs digitized it for history. Also, during visits of foreign delegations, customs officers demonstrated the artifact as an example of our ancient past. After all procedures were completed, the cultural value became state property and replenished the museum collection.

Along with the Trypillian vase, other archaeological items were transferred to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. Among them are authentic samples of the Pidhircevska culture of the 5th–3rd centuries BC, the Chernyakhiv culture of the 3rd – early 5th centuries, as well as artifacts common in Rus' in the 10th–13th centuries. At one time, they tried to send them to the USA.

The preservation of such items in Ukraine is a contribution to science, culture, and the memory of our past, which must remain accessible to current and future generations. For Kyiv Customs, this is an example of how routine work helps preserve monuments of national importance.

- the message says.

The transfer of cultural values to the state part of the museum fund of Ukraine is carried out by the decision of the Expert and Fund Council under the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

Saved for science: customs officers handed over a mammoth tooth, a rare bird, and fossils to the natural history museum27.01.26, 16:08 • 4419 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
State Border of Ukraine
National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine