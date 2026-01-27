Saved for science: customs officers handed over a mammoth tooth, a rare bird, and fossils to the natural history museum

$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 11040 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 10125 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 8360 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 16826 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21933 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 15911 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18319 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33015 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82375 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 28397 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 11157 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 15390 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 10983 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 14446 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 11041 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 14653 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 16830 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21934 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 45229 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 6868 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 25031 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 24393 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 24780 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 27492 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

Saved for science: customs officers handed over a mammoth tooth, a rare bird, and fossils to the natural history museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Kyiv customs officers handed over 62 items seized during customs control to the National Scientific and Natural History Museum of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Among them are a mammoth tooth, ancient eurypterids, Jurassic mollusks, and a stuffed rare bird.

Saved for science: customs officers handed over a mammoth tooth, a rare bird, and fossils to the natural history museum

Kyiv customs officials handed over 62 items of significant scientific, museum, and educational value to the National Museum of Natural History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. All of them had previously been seized during customs control of international postal shipments. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Among the transferred items is a rare paleontological specimen: a mammoth tooth – an animal characteristic of the late Pleistocene in Ukraine (130–13 thousand years ago). It was attempted to be sent to Qatar, declared as a metal product worth 50 dollars.

The museum also received 8 imprints of ancient eurypterids (fossils) aged 417–443 million years, which were sent by mail to Spain and Thailand, as well as 52 mollusks (ammonites) from the Jurassic period, which were attempted to be sent to Canada under the guise of aquarium decorations.

Also transferred was a stuffed specimen of a rare predatory bird – the blue-footed snake eagle, which was attempted to be sent to the USA. This species is protected by the CITES Convention. The Convention stipulates that for the export of any animal or plant, living or dead, and any easily recognizable part or derivative thereof, it is necessary to first obtain permits issued by the administrative bodies of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the Convention's requirements. 

The transfer of cultural, scientific, and natural values to the state part of the museum, library, and archive funds is carried out by decision of the Expert Fund Council under the Ministry of Culture, the customs officials added.

Attempted to smuggle Scythian arrowheads and a coin collection from Ukraine13.01.26, 22:11 • 4426 views

Olga Rozgon

Animals
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Thailand
Canada
Spain
Qatar
United States
Ukraine