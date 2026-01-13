Attempted to smuggle Scythian arrowheads and a coin collection from Ukraine

Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment, together with customs officers, stopped the illegal export across the state border of Ukraine of bronze Scythian arrowheads and coins that may have cultural and historical value. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The ancient objects were discovered yesterday afternoon at the Dyakivtsi checkpoint during an inspection of the luggage compartment of a Mercedes passenger minibus that was heading out of Ukraine. - the message says.

A citizen of Ukraine tried to export a collection of 16 coins of various denominations, 39 bronze Scythian arrowheads, and a Scythian tethered axe abroad.

The items were seized in the prescribed manner for examination. A report on the discovery of signs of an offense under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Smuggling of cultural values and weapons" was sent to the SBU regarding this fact.

Temporal pendant and arrowhead: two valuable artifacts returned to Ukraine