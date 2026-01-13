$43.260.18
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 6102 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 13599 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 16794 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 25504 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22186 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 25759 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33333 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49443 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37359 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Attempted to smuggle Scythian arrowheads and a coin collection from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment discovered the illegal export of Scythian arrowheads and coins. A citizen of Ukraine tried to smuggle 16 coins, 39 Scythian arrowheads, and a Scythian axe.

Attempted to smuggle Scythian arrowheads and a coin collection from Ukraine

Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment, together with customs officers, stopped the illegal export across the state border of Ukraine of bronze Scythian arrowheads and coins that may have cultural and historical value. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The ancient objects were discovered yesterday afternoon at the Dyakivtsi checkpoint during an inspection of the luggage compartment of a Mercedes passenger minibus that was heading out of Ukraine.

- the message says.

A citizen of Ukraine tried to export a collection of 16 coins of various denominations, 39 bronze Scythian arrowheads, and a Scythian tethered axe abroad.

The items were seized in the prescribed manner for examination. A report on the discovery of signs of an offense under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Smuggling of cultural values and weapons" was sent to the SBU regarding this fact.

Temporal pendant and arrowhead: two valuable artifacts returned to Ukraine25.08.25, 17:23 • 4297 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine