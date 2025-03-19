Customer Day, honoring Saints Chrysanthus and Daria: what else is celebrated on March 19

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15485 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105191 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167698 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105695 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173225 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15487 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84723 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105197 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167699 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159193 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20056 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23059 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37403 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46919 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135676 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Customer Day, honoring Saints Chrysanthus and Daria: what else is celebrated on March 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11569 views

March 19 is Customer Day, International Read to Me Day. The memory of the martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria, who preached Christianity, is honored.

Customer Day, honoring Saints Chrysanthus and Daria: what else is celebrated on March 19

Today, March 19, the world celebrates International Client's Day, the main goal of which is to recognize the importance of clients for business and organizations, writes UNN.

International Client's Day

Every year, the world celebrates International Client's Day - a popular holiday that emphasizes the importance of clients in any business. This holiday was founded in Lithuania in 2010 on the initiative of one of the companies that sought to express gratitude to its customers for their trust and support. The celebration of this day reminds of the need to provide quality services, build long-term relationships and meet the needs of customers, which is the key to the success of any organization or brand.

No tax increase planned for private entrepreneurs - Ministry of Finance17.03.25, 10:58 • 63759 views

International "Read to Me" Day

This holiday is celebrated to encourage children and adults to read. This is a day when parents, teachers, librarians and other adults read books to children to develop their imagination, intelligence and language skills. It is also an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the importance of reading for personal development and establishing a connection between generations through literature.

International "Read to Me" Day was founded by the "Child Writes Foundation" to combat illiteracy among adults and instill a love of reading in children. The Foundation recognizes that literacy among the adult population remains a global problem, and has chosen reading aloud to children as a key strategy for developing early literacy. 

The holiday usually takes place in educational institutions, libraries and community centers. On this day, various events are held to motivate children to read, such as theatrical performances based on books, meetings with authors, contests for the best reader and other activities.

The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into Bengali for the first time12.03.25, 00:22 • 17595 views

International Road Courtesy Week

This is an initiative held to raise awareness of the importance of mutual respect and caution on the road. This week emphasizes the importance of politeness among drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to reduce the number of road accidents. Campaign participants call for compliance with traffic rules, tolerance and responsibility on the roads, reminding that kindness behind the wheel can save lives.

In Kyiv, назем public transport will run during air raid alerts 18.03.25, 12:29 • 124098 views

Taxonomist Day

This is an international holiday dedicated to all specialists who are engaged in the classification and systematization of living organisms. Taxonomists study the diversity of life on Earth, dividing organisms into categories such as species, genera, families, and other taxonomic groups. This holiday celebrates the important role of taxonomy in science, because the correct identification and classification of species is the basis for many studies in biology, ecology and medicine.

The butterfly population in the USA has decreased by 22% - what does this mean for the ecosystem?07.03.25, 13:33 • 11208 views

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria

On March 19, the church honors the memory of the holy martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria. Saint Chrysanthus, originally from a pagan family, received a good education and, reading books about Christianity, decided to accept the faith. He was baptized by the presbyter Carpofor, and after that he began to openly preach the Gospel. Although his father tried to turn his son away from Christianity, even arranging his marriage to a priestess of the goddess Athena, Saint Chrysanthus managed to convert his wife Daria to the Christian faith. Together they decided to lead a chaste life and preach Christian values.

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to02.03.25, 20:15 • 412047 views

Their actions caused outrage among the local townspeople, and they complained to the eparch Kelerin that the saints were preaching celibacy. Chrysanthus and Daria were arrested and tortured. Saint Chrysanthus endured all the torments, and even the tribune Claudius, who tortured him, believed in Christ and was baptized. All those who accepted the faith were executed by order of Emperor Numerian. Saint Daria survived cruel trials, including being in slavery, where she was guarded by a lion sent by God.

These martyrs became a symbol of faith, courage and devotion to Christ, their bodies were buried near the cave, and the place of their burial became sacred to Christians. The memory of Saints Chrysanthus and Daria remains an important part of the Christian calendar.

Name days according to the new church calendar today are celebrated by Sofia, Innokentiy, Dmytro, Ivan, Daryna.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,138.25
Ethereum
$1,798.95