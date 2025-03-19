Customer Day, honoring Saints Chrysanthus and Daria: what else is celebrated on March 19

Today, March 19, the world celebrates International Client's Day, the main goal of which is to recognize the importance of clients for business and organizations, writes UNN.

International Client's Day

Every year, the world celebrates International Client's Day - a popular holiday that emphasizes the importance of clients in any business. This holiday was founded in Lithuania in 2010 on the initiative of one of the companies that sought to express gratitude to its customers for their trust and support. The celebration of this day reminds of the need to provide quality services, build long-term relationships and meet the needs of customers, which is the key to the success of any organization or brand.

No tax increase planned for private entrepreneurs - Ministry of Finance

International "Read to Me" Day

This holiday is celebrated to encourage children and adults to read. This is a day when parents, teachers, librarians and other adults read books to children to develop their imagination, intelligence and language skills. It is also an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the importance of reading for personal development and establishing a connection between generations through literature.

International "Read to Me" Day was founded by the "Child Writes Foundation" to combat illiteracy among adults and instill a love of reading in children. The Foundation recognizes that literacy among the adult population remains a global problem, and has chosen reading aloud to children as a key strategy for developing early literacy.

The holiday usually takes place in educational institutions, libraries and community centers. On this day, various events are held to motivate children to read, such as theatrical performances based on books, meetings with authors, contests for the best reader and other activities.

The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into Bengali for the first time

International Road Courtesy Week

This is an initiative held to raise awareness of the importance of mutual respect and caution on the road. This week emphasizes the importance of politeness among drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to reduce the number of road accidents. Campaign participants call for compliance with traffic rules, tolerance and responsibility on the roads, reminding that kindness behind the wheel can save lives.

In Kyiv, назем public transport will run during air raid alerts

Taxonomist Day

This is an international holiday dedicated to all specialists who are engaged in the classification and systematization of living organisms. Taxonomists study the diversity of life on Earth, dividing organisms into categories such as species, genera, families, and other taxonomic groups. This holiday celebrates the important role of taxonomy in science, because the correct identification and classification of species is the basis for many studies in biology, ecology and medicine.

The butterfly population in the USA has decreased by 22% - what does this mean for the ecosystem?

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria

On March 19, the church honors the memory of the holy martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria. Saint Chrysanthus, originally from a pagan family, received a good education and, reading books about Christianity, decided to accept the faith. He was baptized by the presbyter Carpofor, and after that he began to openly preach the Gospel. Although his father tried to turn his son away from Christianity, even arranging his marriage to a priestess of the goddess Athena, Saint Chrysanthus managed to convert his wife Daria to the Christian faith. Together they decided to lead a chaste life and preach Christian values.

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Their actions caused outrage among the local townspeople, and they complained to the eparch Kelerin that the saints were preaching celibacy. Chrysanthus and Daria were arrested and tortured. Saint Chrysanthus endured all the torments, and even the tribune Claudius, who tortured him, believed in Christ and was baptized. All those who accepted the faith were executed by order of Emperor Numerian. Saint Daria survived cruel trials, including being in slavery, where she was guarded by a lion sent by God.

These martyrs became a symbol of faith, courage and devotion to Christ, their bodies were buried near the cave, and the place of their burial became sacred to Christians. The memory of Saints Chrysanthus and Daria remains an important part of the Christian calendar.

Name days according to the new church calendar today are celebrated by Sofia, Innokentiy, Dmytro, Ivan, Daryna.