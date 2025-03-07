The butterfly population in the USA has decreased by 22% - what does this mean for the ecosystem?
A study by Binghamton University has revealed a critical decline in the butterfly population in the USA over the past 20 years. One third of species have experienced a serious decline, threatening food production and ecosystems.
The butterfly population in the United States has decreased by more than a fifth during the early 21st century. This is indicated by a new study, scientists call the trend "alarming."
Butterflies of all species are disappearing in the United States
The number of butterflies in the U.S. has decreased by 22% over 20 years. This is stated in the conclusion of Binghamton University in New York, based on a study of the period between 2000 and 2020.
Many showed extraordinary losses - 107 species decreased by more than 50%. A third of the species experienced serious declines. Some, like the Julia skipper, lost over 90% of their populations.
Widespread and "alarming" losses herald broader ecological threats and underscore the urgent need for conservation measures, according to the study published in the journal Science.
Main causes and importance of insects
According to researchers, the main reasons for the decline in butterfly populations are habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change.
Butterflies are important pollinators, supporting plants and crops.
Experts say that their decline could disrupt food production and entire ecosystems.
They are also indicators of environmental health: when butterfly numbers decline, it signals problems for other species.
People often first think of bees, but butterflies (and flies) are responsible for $120 million in cotton production in Texas
Scientists say their work is an important warning that urgent conservation efforts are needed to support butterflies and other insects at both local and national levels.
