No tax increase planned for private entrepreneurs - Ministry of Finance
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Finance stated that they do not plan to raise taxes for private entrepreneurs. Legislative changes regarding the simplified taxation system will begin to be worked out after certain conditions are met.
The Ministry of Finance stated that it does not plan to increase taxes for sole proprietors, UNN writes.
Details
"Anonymous Telegram channels have spread information and clickbait headlines that the Ministry of Finance is already planning to increase taxes for sole proprietors. This information is not true and is manipulative," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.
Legislative changes regarding the elements of the simplified taxation system, according to the Ministry of Finance, "will begin to be worked out only after the prerequisites for such a reform are met, – no earlier than the year following the year in which measures to ensure the security of data use and access to information on the volume and turnover of funds of taxpayers in their accounts in banks are considered to be fulfilled." This process, they assure, will take place publicly and will require discussions with the public, business and all branches of government, as well as with the involvement of international partners.
"Only after public discussions will legislative changes be considered and adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.
