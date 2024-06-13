Currency exchange rate as of June 13: hryvnia strengthened by 7 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.4441 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 7 kopecks.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.44 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.53 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.40 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.25 and sold at UAH 43.50 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.85-40.95, and the euro at UAH 44.20-44.45.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 40.53-40.57 for the dollar and UAH 43.93-43.95 for the euro, respectively.
