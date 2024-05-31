The hryvnia continues to fall: the NBU once again raised the dollar exchange rate to a historic high

On Friday, May 31, The National Bank of Ukraine again raised the dollar-Hryvnia exchange rate to a historic high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the regulator's data.

The official exchange rate for June 3, 2024 is set at the following level: 40.5373 UAH per 1 dollar (+0.0372 UAH). The previous high was recorded a day ago, on May 31 - 40.5001.

But the euro exchange rate will be UAH 43.985 per 1 euro (UAH 0.1679). This is also the maximum.

On the interbank market today, the exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks to 40.59-40.62 UAH/dollar (purchase and sale) compared to the close on the previous day.

