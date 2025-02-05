Currency exchange rate as of February 5: hryvnia strengthened by 4 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7558 UAH/USD, which strengthened the national currency by 4 kopecks. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.68-41.71, the euro at UAH 43.18-43.20.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7558 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.75 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.11 UAH/euro. According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.80 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.78-41.80, and the euro at UAH 43.35-43.55.
On the interbank market, the rates are 41.68 - 41.71 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.18-43.20 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the indexation of pensions starting March 1