Currency exchange rate as of February 5: hryvnia strengthened by 4 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7558 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.75 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.11 UAH/euro. According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.80 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.78-41.80, and the euro at UAH 43.35-43.55.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.68 - 41.71 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.18-43.20 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

