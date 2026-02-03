Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations

Bitcoin investors have liquidated $2.56 billion worth of assets in recent days, as cryptocurrencies fell following a sell-off in other risky assets, including stocks and precious metals, according to analytics firm CoinGlass, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The collapses of both short and long positions in Bitcoin are significantly lower than the record $19 billion the market experienced after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on goods from China. However, analysts say the new wave of collapses demonstrates how sensitive the cryptocurrency market has become to a decline in risk appetite.

Gold surpasses Bitcoin in volatility with sharpest price swings since 2008 crisis - Bloomberg

While Bitcoin is known for its volatility, cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure from new concerns about artificial intelligence trading and a sell-off in precious metals triggered by Trump's announcement that he is choosing Kevin Warsh as a candidate for Fed chairman.

"In the last few months, we've seen people probably take a step back, re-evaluating their risk assessment systems and methods of operating in this market," said Adam McCarthy, a senior research analyst at Kaiko, a company that provides data on digital markets.

Bitcoin fell to $104,782.88 between October 10 and 11, after reaching a new all-time high above $126,000 just days before.

It has yet to recover those peaks, and was last trading around $78,396, after falling more than 6% on Saturday. Low liquidity over the weekend also exacerbated the downward movement over the weekend, according to a Bitfinex research report published on Monday.

Bitcoin stabilized after falling to its lowest level during Trump's second term

"The biggest risk to prices at these levels comes from external factors - whether it's a sharp rise in unemployment or a worsening situation in the AI market," said Jim Ferraioli, director of crypto research and strategy at the Charles Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Last week, markets faced a flood of news that heavily impacted investor sentiment, including Microsoft's disappointing financial results, which raised concerns about AI spending. On Wednesday, Microsoft reported revenue growth in its Azure cloud business that only slightly exceeded expectations, leading to a 10% drop in shares the next day.

Microsoft showed record AI spending, cloud computing revenues failed to impress: company shares fell

Markets also expect Warsh to lead a move towards lower interest rates alongside a tightening of balance sheet policy, which is believed to lean towards a more hawkish policy.

The announcement triggered a sharp drop in gold and silver prices on Friday: silver had its worst day ever, and gold its sharpest daily drop since 1983.

Gold and silver recover after the strongest collapse in decades

"Investors were looking for an excuse to relax, and they finally got a few," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.