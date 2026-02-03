Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 418 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 782 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 12236 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 22657 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 23566 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 24417 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 26696 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 32846 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 41946 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28412 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.1m/s
66%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 12167 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 4210 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred06:15 AM • 10661 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 39443 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 18707 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 39516 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 55956 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 41969 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 45479 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 115930 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 34 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 24072 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 25023 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 24447 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 23135 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold

Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3200 views

Bitcoin investors liquidated $2.56 billion in assets as cryptocurrencies fell in line with other risk assets. This demonstrates the crypto market's sensitivity to declining risk appetite.

Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations

Bitcoin investors have liquidated $2.56 billion worth of assets in recent days, as cryptocurrencies fell following a sell-off in other risky assets, including stocks and precious metals, according to analytics firm CoinGlass, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The collapses of both short and long positions in Bitcoin are significantly lower than the record $19 billion the market experienced after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on goods from China. However, analysts say the new wave of collapses demonstrates how sensitive the cryptocurrency market has become to a decline in risk appetite.

Gold surpasses Bitcoin in volatility with sharpest price swings since 2008 crisis - Bloomberg02.02.26, 16:54 • 2144 views

While Bitcoin is known for its volatility, cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure from new concerns about artificial intelligence trading and a sell-off in precious metals triggered by Trump's announcement that he is choosing Kevin Warsh as a candidate for Fed chairman.

"In the last few months, we've seen people probably take a step back, re-evaluating their risk assessment systems and methods of operating in this market," said Adam McCarthy, a senior research analyst at Kaiko, a company that provides data on digital markets.

Bitcoin fell to $104,782.88 between October 10 and 11, after reaching a new all-time high above $126,000 just days before.

It has yet to recover those peaks, and was last trading around $78,396, after falling more than 6% on Saturday. Low liquidity over the weekend also exacerbated the downward movement over the weekend, according to a Bitfinex research report published on Monday.

Bitcoin stabilized after falling to its lowest level during Trump's second term02.02.26, 17:03 • 3398 views

"The biggest risk to prices at these levels comes from external factors - whether it's a sharp rise in unemployment or a worsening situation in the AI market," said Jim Ferraioli, director of crypto research and strategy at the Charles Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Last week, markets faced a flood of news that heavily impacted investor sentiment, including Microsoft's disappointing financial results, which raised concerns about AI spending. On Wednesday, Microsoft reported revenue growth in its Azure cloud business that only slightly exceeded expectations, leading to a 10% drop in shares the next day.

Microsoft showed record AI spending, cloud computing revenues failed to impress: company shares fell29.01.26, 11:08 • 3460 views

Markets also expect Warsh to lead a move towards lower interest rates alongside a tightening of balance sheet policy, which is believed to lean towards a more hawkish policy.

The announcement triggered a sharp drop in gold and silver prices on Friday: silver had its worst day ever, and gold its sharpest daily drop since 1983.

Gold and silver recover after the strongest collapse in decades03.02.26, 06:33 • 4100 views

"Investors were looking for an excuse to relax, and they finally got a few," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Gold
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Donald Trump
China
United States
Microsoft