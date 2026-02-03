$42.810.04
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Poland
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Gold and silver recover after the strongest collapse in decades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Precious metal prices are rising after a two-day decline, with gold exceeding $4855 and silver $85. Analysts predict further growth to $6000 per ounce by 2026.

Gold and silver recover after the strongest collapse in decades

Precious metal prices have started to rise, partially recovering losses after a sharp two-day 13% drop that shocked global markets in late January. Spot gold prices rose 4.2%, exceeding the $4855 per ounce mark, while silver rose 8.1%, climbing back above $85. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts attribute the sharp drop in prices on Friday and Monday to the rebound of the US dollar and the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chairman, which eased fears of political pressure on the regulator. Despite this, demand for physical gold remains high, especially in China. Ahead of the Lunar New Year, buyers are massively buying up bars and jewelry in the Shenzhen market.

Global bond market sets historic record: $1 trillion raised in shortest time03.02.26, 05:10 • 1388 views

Leading Chinese state banks have already begun to tighten control over gold investments to cope with excessive market volatility.

Analysts' forecasts: heading for $6000

Most experts consider the recent collapse to be only a temporary correction of an "overheated" market. Pepperstone Group market strategist Ahmad Assiri noted that the fundamental factors supporting gold – geopolitical instability and currency depreciation – remain unchanged. In turn, Deutsche Bank confirmed its optimistic forecast, expecting the price to rise to $6000 per ounce during 2026.

The three-day decline was a necessary correction, but the drivers of multi-year growth are still in play

– emphasized Garfield Reynolds, head of the MLIV Asia team.

At the same time, the market remains hypersensitive to news from the Middle East: a possible diplomatic breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations could again increase pressure on precious metal prices.

Global oil prices stabilized after collapse amid US-India trade deal03.02.26, 06:21 • 218 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Federal Reserve
Deutsche Bank
Bloomberg L.P.
China
United States
Iran