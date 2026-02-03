$42.810.04
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 14918 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 13788 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 19369 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 15719 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 12222 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 11541 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 20413 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 25367 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 40736 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Global bond market sets historic record: $1 trillion raised in shortest time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The global volume of public syndicated bond issuance has surpassed $1 trillion faster than ever before. Borrowers are capitalizing on high investor demand to secure favorable lending terms.

Global bond market sets historic record: $1 trillion raised in shortest time

The global volume of public syndicated bond issuance has crossed the $1 trillion mark at an unprecedented pace. Borrowers are rushing to take advantage of high investor demand to lock in favorable lending terms amid forecasts of changing interest rates. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The trillion-dollar threshold was crossed on Monday after Oracle Corp. raised $25 billion, making it the largest corporate bond sale since the beginning of the year. For comparison, in 2024, this milestone was reached only on February 7, and a year earlier - on February 11. Currently, more than 40% of the total borrowing volume comes from government bonds, while the financial sector provided about 35%, including thanks to Goldman Sachs' record $16 billion deal.

Activity in the tech sector and market risks

JPMorgan analysts note that February and March promise to be peak months for technology, media, and telecommunications companies. Giants such as AT&T and IBM have already closed large deals, and this trend will only intensify after the end of corporate reporting periods.

Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review29.01.26, 07:00 • 39541 view

Despite the record pace, some caution remains among investors. Borrowing spreads have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade, forcing some fund managers to cut back on corporate debt purchases, fearing an overheated market.

Record January in Europe and the US

The beginning of 2026 marked the most active January on record for euro-denominated bonds and high-quality US corporate papers. The European market recorded a daily record of inflows on January 7, coinciding with extraordinary activity in US markets. In addition, last week was the most intense for the leveraged loan market in Europe, highlighting the global nature of the credit boom.

Gold and silver continued to fall after the collapse02.02.26, 17:43 • 2896 views

Stepan Haftko

