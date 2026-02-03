Global bond market sets historic record: $1 trillion raised in shortest time

The global volume of public syndicated bond issuance has crossed the $1 trillion mark at an unprecedented pace. Borrowers are rushing to take advantage of high investor demand to lock in favorable lending terms amid forecasts of changing interest rates. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The trillion-dollar threshold was crossed on Monday after Oracle Corp. raised $25 billion, making it the largest corporate bond sale since the beginning of the year. For comparison, in 2024, this milestone was reached only on February 7, and a year earlier - on February 11. Currently, more than 40% of the total borrowing volume comes from government bonds, while the financial sector provided about 35%, including thanks to Goldman Sachs' record $16 billion deal.

Activity in the tech sector and market risks

JPMorgan analysts note that February and March promise to be peak months for technology, media, and telecommunications companies. Giants such as AT&T and IBM have already closed large deals, and this trend will only intensify after the end of corporate reporting periods.

Despite the record pace, some caution remains among investors. Borrowing spreads have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade, forcing some fund managers to cut back on corporate debt purchases, fearing an overheated market.

Record January in Europe and the US

The beginning of 2026 marked the most active January on record for euro-denominated bonds and high-quality US corporate papers. The European market recorded a daily record of inflows on January 7, coinciding with extraordinary activity in US markets. In addition, last week was the most intense for the leveraged loan market in Europe, highlighting the global nature of the credit boom.

