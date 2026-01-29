$42.770.19
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 7086 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 16351 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 25176 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 25899 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 23301 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 20692 views
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 21226 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 23164 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15305 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
Publications
Exclusives
Microsoft showed record AI spending, but cloud computing revenues failed to impress: company shares fell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Microsoft spent a record amount on artificial intelligence, leading to a 6.5% drop in shares after the release of financial results. Investors are concerned about slow cloud computing growth and a lack of significant return on investment.

Microsoft showed record AI spending, but cloud computing revenues failed to impress: company shares fell

Microsoft on Wednesday said it spent a record amount on artificial intelligence in the last quarter and showed slower cloud computing growth, which worried investors who expected significant returns from the spending and a mega-deal with OpenAI, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Microsoft shares fell 6.5% in after-hours trading after the company released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter.

The tech giant's strategic partnership with OpenAI, which plans to spend at least $281 billion on Microsoft, was once seen by investors as its strongest competitive advantage in the AI race. But it has turned into a potential disadvantage for the Redmond, Washington-based company, as Google's Gemini makes inroads in winning over huge customers like Apple.

During a conference call with analysts, Microsoft executives tried to convince Wall Street to evaluate its AI success by looking not only at sales from cloud computing services, but also at the growth of its business selling its own AI-powered assistants. The company for the first time disclosed key metrics on the use of its Copilot assistant by businesses.

But despite Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's insistence that AI remains in its "early stages" of development, the company has spent more than $200 billion on the technology since the beginning of fiscal year 2024, and investors' patience is wearing thin, the publication writes.

"One big obvious problem is that revenue grew 17% and cost of revenue grew 19%. So if that's a new long-term trend, that's one of my concerns," said Eric Clark, portfolio manager at LOGO ETF, which owns Microsoft shares.

The tech giant said revenue from its Azure cloud unit grew 39% in the October-December period, its second fiscal quarter. This slightly exceeded the consensus forecast of 38.8%, according to Visible Alpha.

Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft17.01.26, 08:59 • 18642 views

