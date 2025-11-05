Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepState

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains critical. Russian troops continue to accumulate forces in the city, gradually establishing control over the outskirts, setting up positions, and establishing logistics for further advance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project.

The situation in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy continues to accumulate in the city, where it is constantly being detected and hit literally throughout the entire settlement. At the same time, it is gradually being absorbed, where the Kaps are already controlling the area, setting up positions, having places for accumulation, and controlling their logistics for infiltration into the city. - the post says.

According to analysts, both attempts to clear the area and simple elimination of the enemy with all available capabilities continue, where drone pilots play a key role.

The enemy is also trying to take control of the area between Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, with simultaneous attempts to reach the latter. In this area, physical clearings by special groups are actively underway, as this is a key logistics section to Pokrovsk.

"However, all this does not solve the main problem - blocking the enemy on the southern outskirts to prevent infiltration into the city. And given that the Kaps are already setting up positions there and taking control of the area, this opportunity is essentially lost," the project analysts write.

DeepState reported that the situation remains critical.

And if in the context of Pokrovsk we are talking about the absorption of the city, then Myrnohrad is simply cut off from the "outside" world and its loss will be the most regrettable among all large cities, because it will be taken, even without properly consolidating there. - added the analysts.

On Tuesday, November 4, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where some of the fiercest battles are taking place. He awarded the best fighters and emphasized the key role of drones in defense.