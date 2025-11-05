ukenru
November 4, 06:53 PM • 13970 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 30437 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 26434 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 26478 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 26649 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 40955 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 37720 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19160 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18330 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15620 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

The enemy is accumulating in the city, setting up positions and controlling logistics, which leads to the gradual absorption of the settlement. The situation is critical, Myrnohrad is being cut off from the outside world, its loss would be the most regrettable.

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains critical. Russian troops continue to accumulate forces in the city, gradually establishing control over the outskirts, setting up positions, and establishing logistics for further advance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project.

The situation in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy continues to accumulate in the city, where it is constantly being detected and hit literally throughout the entire settlement. At the same time, it is gradually being absorbed, where the Kaps are already controlling the area, setting up positions, having places for accumulation, and controlling their logistics for infiltration into the city.

- the post says.

According to analysts, both attempts to clear the area and simple elimination of the enemy with all available capabilities continue, where drone pilots play a key role.

DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics04.11.25, 07:34 • 25074 views

The enemy is also trying to take control of the area between Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, with simultaneous attempts to reach the latter. In this area, physical clearings by special groups are actively underway, as this is a key logistics section to Pokrovsk.

Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of up to 30 HUR special forces in Pokrovsk03.11.25, 18:44 • 5782 views

"However, all this does not solve the main problem - blocking the enemy on the southern outskirts to prevent infiltration into the city. And given that the Kaps are already setting up positions there and taking control of the area, this opportunity is essentially lost," the project analysts write.

DeepState reported that the situation remains critical.

And if in the context of Pokrovsk we are talking about the absorption of the city, then Myrnohrad is simply cut off from the "outside" world and its loss will be the most regrettable among all large cities, because it will be taken, even without properly consolidating there...

And if in the context of Pokrovsk we are talking about the absorption of the city, then Myrnohrad is simply cut off from the "outside" world and its loss will be the most regrettable among all large cities, because it will be taken, even without properly consolidating there.

- added the analysts.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 4, President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where some of the fiercest battles are taking place. He awarded the best fighters and emphasized the key role of drones in defense.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad