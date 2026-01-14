Critical infrastructure of the capital is supplied with electricity - Kyiv City State Administration

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:38 PM • 5186 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 10432 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 11002 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 12814 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14241 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 13132 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13514 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12127 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 19835 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10442 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 11128 views
Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"January 14, 11:20 AM • 3934 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 26828 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 4758 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 11267 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 19835 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 27083 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 39347 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 53699 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 66240 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 25808 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 60435 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52892 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 57514 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58790 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Critical infrastructure of the capital is supplied with electricity - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Kyiv's critical infrastructure is supplied with electricity. The operation of water supply and heating systems remains under control.

Critical infrastructure of the capital is supplied with electricity - Kyiv City State Administration

Critical infrastructure is currently supplied with electricity. Also, the operation of water supply and central heating systems remains relatively controlled. This was reported during a briefing by acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleiev, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, critical infrastructure is powered. This allows maintaining the operation of centralized water supply and heating systems.

"As for critical infrastructure - it is powered, accordingly, the system of water supply and centralized heating, we can say that it is relatively controlled today," says the official.

Recall

In Kyiv, five cogeneration units with a second level of protection have been installed. Two of them are already operating, and commissioning works are underway on the others. The total capacity of the units is 66 MW.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv