Critical infrastructure of the capital is supplied with electricity - Kyiv City State Administration

Critical infrastructure is currently supplied with electricity. Also, the operation of water supply and central heating systems remains relatively controlled. This was reported during a briefing by acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleiev, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, critical infrastructure is powered. This allows maintaining the operation of centralized water supply and heating systems.

"As for critical infrastructure - it is powered, accordingly, the system of water supply and centralized heating, we can say that it is relatively controlled today," says the official.

Recall

In Kyiv, five cogeneration units with a second level of protection have been installed. Two of them are already operating, and commissioning works are underway on the others. The total capacity of the units is 66 MW.