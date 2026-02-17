Critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson due to shelling: possible power and water outages
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of shelling in the Kherson community, critical infrastructure was damaged, causing a power outage in part of the city. There is no electricity supply in the Dniprovskyi district, and possible water outages in the KhBK district and the center.
As a result of today's enemy shelling in the Kherson community, critical infrastructure was damaged, leading to a power outage in part of the city. This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, many household consumers and life support facilities in the Dniprovskyi district currently remain without electricity. Also, in the evening, there may be interruptions in water supply in the KhBK area and in the central part of Kherson.
Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes by the Russian army and restore the operation of the damaged networks.
City residents are urged to charge their gadgets, make the necessary supply of water, and, if necessary, use the Invincibility Points. The city authorities ask for understanding regarding the temporary inconveniences.
Recall
Yesterday, February 16, Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone. Two female medical workers, aged 49 and 63, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.