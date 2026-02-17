Critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson due to shelling: possible power and water outages

$43.170.07
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 6086 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 11399 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 12457 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15604 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 22870 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 32719 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 43932 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51970 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38638 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 21786 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 22134 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 19984 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 21848 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 16503 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 16620 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 36678 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 46400 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 66859 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 71487 views
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9072 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 6732 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 23767 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21445 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24379 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
WhatsApp

Critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson due to shelling: possible power and water outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

As a result of shelling in the Kherson community, critical infrastructure was damaged, causing a power outage in part of the city. There is no electricity supply in the Dniprovskyi district, and possible water outages in the KhBK district and the center.

Critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson due to shelling: possible power and water outages

As a result of today's enemy shelling in the Kherson community, critical infrastructure was damaged, leading to a power outage in part of the city. This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, many household consumers and life support facilities in the Dniprovskyi district currently remain without electricity. Also, in the evening, there may be interruptions in water supply in the KhBK area and in the central part of Kherson.

Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes by the Russian army and restore the operation of the damaged networks.

City residents are urged to charge their gadgets, make the necessary supply of water, and, if necessary, use the Invincibility Points. The city authorities ask for understanding regarding the temporary inconveniences.

Recall

Yesterday, February 16, Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone. Two female medical workers, aged 49 and 63, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kherson