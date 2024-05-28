Crimean journalist and photographer Andriy Kanishchev dies in the United States

Crimean journalist and photographer Andriy Kanishchev died of a serious illness in the United States. He wrote articles for Krym. Realities” and was the host of the culinary radio program ‘Delicious with Andriy Kanishchev’. This was reported by his children on the journalist's Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Andrew died on May 25, 2024 in San Jose, California. He was a good man and loved life the statement said.

Krym.Realii noted that Andriy Kanishchev had been writing articles for the project since its inception. For security reasons, the journalist was published under different pseudonyms, including Kirill Avtokhtonov and Maxim Kobza. He also hosted the culinary radio program Delicious with Andriy Kanishchev.

Addendum Addendum

In 2016, FSB officers searched Kanishchev's house in Crimea and seized all his office equipment and cameras. The same year, the journalist was forced to leave Crimea. He lived in Kyiv for several years and then moved to his family in the United States. Recently, he was seriously ill.

