Crimean guerrillas discover two enemy radars in Sevastopol

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas reconnoitered the Belbek airfield and discovered two Russian 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems. The ATES movement reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

During the reconnaissance of the Belbek airfield, our agents discovered two 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems. But, as practice shows, Soviet complexes do not save the airfield from being hit much, - the statement said.

Details

In addition, a repair base was discovered near the airfield, as well as a parking lot for military equipment.

The guerrillas noted that more information was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

According to the ATES military guerrilla movement, the number of Russian tanks at the Tovarna station in occupied Yevpatoriya has significantly decreased. The reason for this, as indicated in the report, is the shortage of heavy equipment in the failed offensive operations of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhya direction.