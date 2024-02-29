$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 30464 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 112363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 277290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 231209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251596 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157599 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372146 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Crimean guerrillas discover two enemy radars in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25437 views

Crimean guerrillas have discovered two Russian 5H87 radar stations controlling the airspace over the Belbek airfield.

Crimean guerrillas discover two enemy radars in Sevastopol

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas reconnoitered the Belbek airfield and discovered two Russian 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems. The ATES movement reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

During the reconnaissance of the Belbek airfield, our agents discovered two 5H87 radar systems that monitor the airspace above the airfield and transmit all information to air defense systems. But, as practice shows, Soviet complexes do not save the airfield from being hit much,

- the statement said.

Details

In addition, a repair base was discovered near the airfield, as well as a parking lot for military equipment.

The guerrillas noted that more information was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

According to the ATES military guerrilla movement, the number of Russian tanks at the Tovarna station in occupied Yevpatoriya has significantly decreased. The reason for this, as indicated in the report, is the shortage of heavy equipment in the failed offensive operations of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

