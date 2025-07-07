A new Covid strain has spread throughout the UK, and some experts warn that it resists immunity. Unlike other strains, the Stratus strain is known for its unique symptom – hoarseness of voice, writes UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Stratus has two variants, XFG and XFG.3, with XFG.3 accounting for a larger proportion than any other single variant.

According to UKHSA, the XFG and XFG.3 variants currently account for about 30% of Covid-19 cases in England.

Mutations and changes in viruses over time are normal - said Dr. Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA.

He added that all Covid strains in the UK are currently under monitoring.

Although many experts warn of the high contagiousness of the Covid strain with a new symptom, Dr. Allen noted that this strain does not cause more severe illness.

Based on the information currently available, there is no evidence that the XFG and XFG.3 variants cause more severe illness than previous variants, or that the vaccines currently in use will be less effective against them - he said.

This comes as new Covid variants continue to spread across the country, with Nimbus last month causing people to experience razor-blade-like sore throats.

The Nimbus variant, officially named NB.1.8.1, is derived from the Omicron variant and was first detected in January of this year. It quickly spread across China and Hong Kong, and has now been recorded in several US states and Australia.

However, the true extent of variant spread is often difficult to measure due to the significant reduction in Covid-19 testing compared to the peak of the global pandemic five years ago.

Given that population immunity to Covid is declining due to lower spring booster vaccination rates and fewer Covid infections in recent months, more people will be susceptible to XFG and XFG.3. This could lead to a new wave of infection, but it is difficult to predict the scale of this wave. Some experts warn that Stratus may also evade immunity from vaccinations – Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told MailOnline.

Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein that may help it evade antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccinations – Dr. Kaivaan Khan, a GP from Harley Street and founder of Hannah London clinic, told Cosmopolitan UK.

"One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a raspy or husky voice," said Dr. Khan, adding that Stratus symptoms are generally mild to moderate.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 22, Stratus accounted for 22.7% of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

WHO has designated Stratus as a "variant under monitoring" but noted that currently available data suggest a low risk to global public health.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, the incidence of ARVI and COVID-19 is rapidly increasing. This is due to a shortage of medicines.