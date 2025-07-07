Covid strain with new symptom spreading in Britain

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7258 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23547 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45144 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28616 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61204 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128540 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127705 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238574 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382468 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391799 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45145 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 37922 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168532 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382468 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391799 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8861 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238570 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 86946 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207340 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 232936 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Covid strain with new symptom spreading in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 659 views

A new Covid strain, Stratus, is spreading in the UK, featuring a unique symptom – hoarseness of voice. Variants XFG and XFG.3 account for about 30% of Covid-19 cases in England, but do not cause more severe illness.

Covid strain with new symptom spreading in Britain

A new Covid strain has spread throughout the UK, and some experts warn that it resists immunity. Unlike other strains, the Stratus strain is known for its unique symptom – hoarseness of voice, writes UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Stratus has two variants, XFG and XFG.3, with XFG.3 accounting for a larger proportion than any other single variant.

According to UKHSA, the XFG and XFG.3 variants currently account for about 30% of Covid-19 cases in England.

Mutations and changes in viruses over time are normal

- said Dr. Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA.

He added that all Covid strains in the UK are currently under monitoring.

Although many experts warn of the high contagiousness of the Covid strain with a new symptom, Dr. Allen noted that this strain does not cause more severe illness.

Based on the information currently available, there is no evidence that the XFG and XFG.3 variants cause more severe illness than previous variants, or that the vaccines currently in use will be less effective against them

- he said.

This comes as new Covid variants continue to spread across the country, with Nimbus last month causing people to experience razor-blade-like sore throats.

The Nimbus variant, officially named NB.1.8.1, is derived from the Omicron variant and was first detected in January of this year. It quickly spread across China and Hong Kong, and has now been recorded in several US states and Australia.

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-1919.04.25, 07:13 • 15885 views

However, the true extent of variant spread is often difficult to measure due to the significant reduction in Covid-19 testing compared to the peak of the global pandemic five years ago.

Given that population immunity to Covid is declining due to lower spring booster vaccination rates and fewer Covid infections in recent months, more people will be susceptible to XFG and XFG.3. This could lead to a new wave of infection, but it is difficult to predict the scale of this wave. Some experts warn that Stratus may also evade immunity from vaccinations

– Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told MailOnline.

Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein that may help it evade antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccinations

– Dr. Kaivaan Khan, a GP from Harley Street and founder of Hannah London clinic, told Cosmopolitan UK.

"One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a raspy or husky voice," said Dr. Khan, adding that Stratus symptoms are generally mild to moderate.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 22, Stratus accounted for 22.7% of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

WHO has designated Stratus as a "variant under monitoring" but noted that currently available data suggest a low risk to global public health.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, the incidence of ARVI and COVID-19 is rapidly increasing. This is due to a shortage of medicines.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

COVID-19HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
Australia
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
Crimea
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9