Court upholds company that disrupts food tender for the Armed Forces and may be behind information attack on the Ministry of Defense

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89526 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109167 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174490 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165701 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226637 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37344 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71609 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39576 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32929 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65454 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251745 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226637 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212611 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238325 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225063 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89526 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65454 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71609 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113205 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114090 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27292 views

The court upheld the claims of Trade Granit Invest to challenge the food tenders for the Armed Forces, which were announced on February 2. This was reported by the State Enterprise "State Operator of the Logistics" on its social media page, UNN reports.

Details

The state-owned enterprise clarified that the company is currently supplying food to the Ukrainian army, but is not fulfilling its obligations properly.

"Today it became known that the Court of Appeal upheld the claims of Trade Granite Invest LLC to challenge the food procurement procedures announced by the DOT on February 2. 

Trade Granite Invest LLC is associated with the former Trade Commodity group of Andriy Adamovsky and former Yanukovych government official Vladyslav Yakubovsky. The company is an existing supplier of food to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which is not properly fulfilling its obligations," the DOT said.

They added that court rulings that contradict the ruling of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal also came into force. Currently, the legal service of the State Logistics Operator is studying the details and is appealing to the court for clarification on the implementation of the decision. 

It was noted that the appeal concerned the procurement stage, which has passed, so the tenders will be held as usual. The submission of tender proposals for the procedures has been completed.

Context

After the State Logistics Operator announced the first tenders for the supply of food to the Armed Forces under the new rules, a "dirty" information campaign was launched against it and the new team of the Ministry of Defense, carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

Behind this information attack may be a companythat has already been involved in scandals with food tenders for the Armed Forces, and personally Viktor Medvedchuk, a state traitor.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN , political analyst Ihor Reiterovych expressed the opinion that a large number of similarly negative reports about the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.

Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov is convincedthat companies that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And to maintain their positions, they resort to various methods of pressure. 

"The fact is that procurement of food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Economy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising