Court leaves Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest
Kyiv • UNN
MP Mykola Tyshchenko remains under round-the-clock house arrest.
The Kyiv Court of Appeal has left MP Mykola Tyshchenko, a suspect in the case of the illegal imprisonment of a former military man in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest . This is reported by Slidstvo.info from the scene, UNN reports.
"Mykola Tyshchenko tried to appeal against his preventive measure, but the court of appeal left him under round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.
Defense Tyshchenko's defense requested that a preventive measure be applied to the MP in the form of a personal commitment.
On June 25, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court sent MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the State Bureau of Investigation over the illegal detention of a former soldier in Dnipro, to round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with an electronic bracelet.
Context
A videowas posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was visiting the city. The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The man who was attacked was carrying a baby carriage.
Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken unit. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.
Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man had allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.
At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he did not have a bodyguard. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, the former soldier served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned MP Tyshchenko's shameful behavior and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin served suspicion on MP Tyshchenko over the illegal imprisonment of a former military special unit of the GUR Kraken in Dnipro.