The Parliament says that it is still impossible to deprive Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers

Currently, it is impossible to deprive people's deputy of Ukraine Mykola Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers. Thus, First Deputy Chairman of the committee on rules of procedure, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Yevtushok commented on the corresponding petition, which appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on the air of Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

"Mykola Tishchenko was elected in a single-mandate electoral district and is a majority member, so to speak. There are no mechanisms for recalling a deputy from office. Unfortunately, for sure. We have been discussing this topic for a very long time – both last convocation and this one. But the citizens of Ukraine cannot recall a people's deputy of Ukraine to resign," the MP said.

Yevtushok named several points of legislation, according to which deputies can resign their powers.

"This is in the event of death. The second point is based on your own statement. The third is when a people's deputy is elected in a multi-member district and writes an application to leave the faction... We have such examples. Remember, the previous convocations, Tomenko and Firsov, who were members of the BPP faction, wrote a statement about leaving the faction. They were elected in a multi – member district, and the CEC, referring to this point, deprived them of their parliamentary powers," Yevtushok said.

The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest

At the same time, Igor Fris, a member of the committee on legal policy, added that the Constitution provides for two conditions for early termination of the powers of a people's deputy.

"The first is the deprivation of his citizenship or voluntary renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and termination of citizenship. I don't know if Tishchenko has any other citizenship of another country. The second is the entry into force of the court's decision. Just a similar procedure is used today. He was handed suspicion by the pre-trial inquiry and investigation bodies. Criminal proceedings are carried out under the control of the Office of the prosecutor general, but it seems to be carried out by his State Bureau of Investigation. These are procedural issues that will allow, provided that there are elements of a crime in Mykola's actions and proof of this, by the way, in court, and not on television, and there is a corresponding court verdict, to terminate his parliamentary powers," the deputy stressed.

Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate

However, the MP added, the trial may last "for a certain time".

Earlier, Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin reported suspicion to people's deputy Tishchenko on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman of the Special Forces of the Gur Kraken in Dnipro.