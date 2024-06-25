The Parliament says that it is still impossible to deprive Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The Parliament says that it is still impossible to deprive Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers

Kyiv

 • 37549 views

People's deputy of Ukraine Mykola Tishchenko cannot be deprived of his parliamentary powers, since he was elected in a single-mandate district, and there is no mechanism for recalling such deputies, the deputies believe, commenting on the petition to deprive Tishchenko of his mandate.

The Parliament says that it is still impossible to deprive Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers

Currently, it is impossible to deprive people's deputy of Ukraine Mykola Tishchenko of his parliamentary powers. Thus, First Deputy Chairman of the committee on rules of procedure, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Yevtushok commented on the corresponding petition, which appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on the air of Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

"Mykola Tishchenko was elected in a single-mandate electoral district and is a majority member, so to speak. There are no mechanisms for recalling a deputy from office. Unfortunately, for sure. We have been discussing this topic for a very long time – both last convocation and this one. But the citizens of Ukraine cannot recall a people's deputy of Ukraine to resign," the MP said.

Yevtushok named several points of legislation, according to which deputies can resign their powers.

"This is in the event of death. The second point is based on your own statement. The third is when a people's deputy is elected in a multi-member district and writes an application to leave the faction... We have such examples. Remember, the previous convocations, Tomenko and Firsov, who were members of the BPP faction, wrote a statement about leaving the faction. They were elected in a multi – member district, and the CEC, referring to this point, deprived them of their parliamentary powers," Yevtushok said.

The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest25.06.24, 20:48 • 24169 views

At the same time, Igor Fris, a member of the committee on legal policy, added that the Constitution provides for two conditions for early termination of the powers of a people's deputy.

"The first is the deprivation of his citizenship or voluntary renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and termination of citizenship. I don't know if Tishchenko has any other citizenship of another country. The second is the entry into force of the court's decision. Just a similar procedure is used today. He was handed suspicion by the pre-trial inquiry and investigation bodies. Criminal proceedings are carried out under the control of the Office of the prosecutor general, but it seems to be carried out by his State Bureau of Investigation. These are procedural issues that will allow, provided that there are elements of a crime in Mykola's actions and proof of this, by the way, in court, and not on television, and there is a corresponding court verdict, to terminate his parliamentary powers," the deputy stressed.

Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate21.06.24, 21:51 • 100948 views

However, the MP added, the trial may last "for a certain time".

Earlier, Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin reported suspicion to people's deputy Tishchenko on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman of the Special Forces of the Gur Kraken in Dnipro.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Kostin
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Dnipro
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
