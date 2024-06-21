Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, commented on the video recording of the conflict between MP Tishchenko and the military. He called the behavior of the people's deputy shameful and noted that law enforcement officers definitely have something to react to, reports UNN.

I watched a video of the conflict between MP Tishchenko and the military man. there's nothing to talk about here. The behavior of a people's deputy is absolutely shameful. She has no excuses. Law enforcement agencies have something to respond to Yermak said.

He also confirmed that he has known Tishchenko for a long time and really baptized his son.

In addition, the head of the OP noted that he has not perceived Tishchenko's actions for a long time and does not maintain any relations with him.

"If someone has forgotten that everyone should bear responsibility for their inadequate actions, regardless of their positions or surnames, I advise you to remember this. Such behavior of Tishchenko is incompatible with the status of a people's deputy," Yermak concluded.

In social networks posted a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the city, beat a man.