NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233832 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143475 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181763 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100948 views

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tishchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, commented on the video recording of the conflict between MP Tishchenko and the military. He called the behavior of the people's deputy shameful and noted that law enforcement officers definitely have something to react to, reports UNN.

I watched a video of the conflict between MP Tishchenko and the military man.  there's nothing to talk about here. The behavior of a people's deputy is absolutely shameful. She has no excuses. Law enforcement agencies have something to respond to 

Yermak said.

He also confirmed that he has known Tishchenko for a long time and really baptized his son. 

In addition, the head of the OP noted that he has not perceived Tishchenko's actions for a long time and does not maintain any relations with him.

"If someone has forgotten that everyone should bear responsibility for their inadequate actions, regardless of their positions or surnames, I advise you to remember this. Such behavior of Tishchenko is incompatible with the status of a people's deputy," Yermak concluded.

Recall

In social networks posted a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the city, beat a man

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Dnipro
Andriy Yermak
