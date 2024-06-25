The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest

Kyiv

MP Mykola Tishchenko was placed by the court under round-the-clock house arrest as a preventive measure.

The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, whom the State Bureau of Investigation announced as a suspect in connection with the illegal deprivation of liberty of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under 24-hour house arrest for a period of 60 days with the wearing of an electronic bracelet. This is reported by UNN from the courtroom.

Details

Thus, the judge supported the prosecutor's request and applied to Mykola Tyshchenko a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 60 days with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

We will remind

Today, June 25, the SBI reported that People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro.

The hearing on the selection of preventive measure for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who was informed of the suspicion due to the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty of a former serviceman in Dnipro, was scheduled for today at 14:00 in the Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv.

However, Tyshchenko arrived at the court 30 minutes later.

A video appeared on social networks in which bodyguards of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in the city, allegedly beat a man in Dnipro. The video shows that unknown men in military uniforms without identification marks are beating a handcuffed man. At the same time, the man who was attacked was with a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the people's deputy was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officers stated that they did not cooperate with Tyschenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: for the fact of inflicting light bodily injuries and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social networks by the fact that "a military man attacked the policemen", and also stated that the military man is allegedly the head of security at the "Botofarm".

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he has no bodyguards. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military serviceman.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of People's Deputy Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should react accordingly.

