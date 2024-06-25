The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, whom the State Bureau of Investigation announced as a suspect in connection with the illegal deprivation of liberty of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under 24-hour house arrest for a period of 60 days with the wearing of an electronic bracelet. This is reported by UNN from the courtroom.

Details

Thus, the judge supported the prosecutor's request and applied to Mykola Tyshchenko a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 60 days with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

We will remind

Today, June 25, the SBI reported that People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro.

The hearing on the selection of preventive measure for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who was informed of the suspicion due to the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty of a former serviceman in Dnipro, was scheduled for today at 14:00 in the Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv.

However, Tyshchenko arrived at the court 30 minutes later.

A video appeared on social networks in which bodyguards of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in the city, allegedly beat a man in Dnipro. The video shows that unknown men in military uniforms without identification marks are beating a handcuffed man. At the same time, the man who was attacked was with a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the people's deputy was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officers stated that they did not cooperate with Tyschenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: for the fact of inflicting light bodily injuries and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social networks by the fact that "a military man attacked the policemen", and also stated that the military man is allegedly the head of security at the "Botofarm".

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he has no bodyguards. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military serviceman.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of People's Deputy Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should react accordingly.