Court hands down sentences to collaborators: 11 years in prison for a Kharkiv resident and 5 for a police officer from Mykolaiv Oblast

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office continues to systematically expose and punish individuals who, during the war, deliberately cooperated with the Russian occupiers. Thanks to the efforts of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two citizens – a resident of Kharkiv Oblast and a former law enforcement officer from Mykolaiv Oblast – have been found guilty of collaborationist activities. This was reported by the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict against a local woman who, from June to September 2022, voluntarily headed the enterprise "KP Post of Izium" created by the occupation administration. She dealt with personnel matters, signed financial documents, and distributed propaganda newspapers aimed at supporting the actions of the Russian Federation.

The court found her guilty under Parts 4, 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activity) and sentenced her to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office for 15 years. The convict did not admit guilt and is currently serving her sentence.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a former police personnel inspector from the city of Snihurivka was sentenced to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In March 2022, he voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupation forces, handed over his service weapon – a PM pistol with two magazines and cartridges – and called on other law enforcement officers to lay down their arms. The court found him guilty under Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Due to the accused's escape to Russia, the decision was made in absentia.

According to the prosecutor's office, in 2025, 1465 criminal offenses related to collaborationism were registered in Ukraine, of which 374 have already been sent to court. Among the 1716 suspects are 28 deputies of local councils, 6 civil servants, and 7 officials of local self-government bodies.

