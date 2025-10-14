$41.610.01
Court hands down sentences to collaborators: 11 years in prison for a Kharkiv resident and 5 for a police officer from Mykolaiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of a Kharkiv resident who headed an occupation enterprise, sentencing her to 11 years in prison. A former police officer from Mykolaiv Oblast was sentenced in absentia to 5 years for collaborating with the occupiers.

Court hands down sentences to collaborators: 11 years in prison for a Kharkiv resident and 5 for a police officer from Mykolaiv Oblast

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office continues to systematically expose and punish individuals who, during the war, deliberately cooperated with the Russian occupiers. Thanks to the efforts of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two citizens – a resident of Kharkiv Oblast and a former law enforcement officer from Mykolaiv Oblast – have been found guilty of collaborationist activities. This was reported by the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict against a local woman who, from June to September 2022, voluntarily headed the enterprise "KP Post of Izium" created by the occupation administration. She dealt with personnel matters, signed financial documents, and distributed propaganda newspapers aimed at supporting the actions of the Russian Federation.

Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: SIZO inspector in Mykolaiv region served with notice of suspicion07.10.25, 12:05 • 3629 views

The court found her guilty under Parts 4, 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activity) and sentenced her to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office for 15 years. The convict did not admit guilt and is currently serving her sentence.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a former police personnel inspector from the city of Snihurivka was sentenced to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property. 

Systematically robbed enterprises in Kupyansk district: three traitors from "LPR" were notified of suspicion10.10.25, 15:54 • 4342 views

In March 2022, he voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupation forces, handed over his service weapon – a PM pistol with two magazines and cartridges – and called on other law enforcement officers to lay down their arms. The court found him guilty under Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Due to the accused's escape to Russia, the decision was made in absentia.

According to the prosecutor's office, in 2025, 1465 criminal offenses related to collaborationism were registered in Ukraine, of which 374 have already been sent to court. Among the 1716 suspects are 28 deputies of local councils, 6 civil servants, and 7 officials of local self-government bodies.

In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNS06.10.25, 03:26 • 20065 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine