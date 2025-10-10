Systematically robbed enterprises in Kupyansk district: three traitors from "LPR" were notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have заочно (in absentia) notified three militants of the terrorist "LNR" of suspicion. They are accused of looting Ukrainian enterprises during the occupation of Kupyansk region, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspects participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. The group of criminals was led by a company commander of the so-called "LNR", who also involved his subordinates - a grenade launcher operator and a rifleman.

From May to June 2022, they looted Ukrainian enterprises, namely, abducted people and equipment.

All three collaborators were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - in the 2022 edition).

Recall

The National Police and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified 22 individuals involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.