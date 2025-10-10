$41.400.09
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15508 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21767 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14805 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16800 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17295 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25349 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45139 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35692 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42268 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Systematically robbed enterprises in Kupyansk district: three traitors from "LPR" were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Three militants from occupied Luhansk region fought on the Russian side, abducted people and equipment during the temporary occupation of Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region.

Systematically robbed enterprises in Kupyansk district: three traitors from "LPR" were notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have заочно (in absentia) notified three militants of the terrorist "LNR" of suspicion. They are accused of looting Ukrainian enterprises during the occupation of Kupyansk region, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspects participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. The group of criminals was led by a company commander of the so-called "LNR", who also involved his subordinates - a grenade launcher operator and a rifleman.

From May to June 2022, they looted Ukrainian enterprises, namely, abducted people and equipment.

All three collaborators were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - in the 2022 edition).

Recall

The National Police and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified 22 individuals involved in torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

