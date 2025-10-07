Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: SIZO inspector in Mykolaiv region served with notice of suspicion

An inspector of the "Mykolaiv pre-trial detention center" was notified of suspicion of working for the Russians in the rear and attempting to undermine Ukraine's defense from within, in particular, by agitating for the ruthless killing of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation systematically and consistently exposes supporters of the "Russian world". While our soldiers are fighting for freedom at the front, law enforcement officers have exposed another "waiter" who worked for the occupiers in the rear, trying to undermine our defense from within - the message says.

SBI employees, in cooperation with the SBU, established that the inspector of the "Mykolaiv pre-trial detention center" actively supported the shelling of Mykolaiv and the actions of the occupiers in general in pro-Russian Telegram channels.

He actively replicated pro-Russian slogans, agitated for the ruthless killing of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, and even called on Russia to shell the isolation ward where he worked to free traitors and collaborators who are under investigation. - the SBI informs.

Currently, the inspector has been detained and notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses provided for by:

Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - production and dissemination of materials containing justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, as well as glorification of persons who carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, committed repeatedly;

Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - in intentional actions aimed at inciting national enmity, at humiliating national honor and dignity.

The inspector was remanded in custody. For his support of the occupiers, he faces up to 8 years in prison. - the message says.

Addition

In Mykolaiv region, SBI employees, together with the SBU, exposed a law enforcement officer who, for money, organized the "release" of conscripts from territorial recruitment centers. He was detained while receiving a $2,000 bribe.