Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: SIZO inspector in Mykolaiv region served with notice of suspicion

Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13123 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30377 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60646 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50814 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52416 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91118 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35802 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41159 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67311 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78306 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 21820 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6130 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 11941 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 17782 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12093 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13123 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43608 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53288 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91114 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193612 views
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 17981 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71516 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67461 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142712 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74119 views
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: SIZO inspector in Mykolaiv region served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The inspector of the "Mykolaiv SIZO" was served with a notice of suspicion for working for the Russians and agitating to mercilessly kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. He also called on the Russian Federation to shell the isolation ward to free collaborators.

Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: SIZO inspector in Mykolaiv region served with notice of suspicion

An inspector of the "Mykolaiv pre-trial detention center" was notified of suspicion of working for the Russians in the rear and attempting to undermine Ukraine's defense from within, in particular, by agitating for the ruthless killing of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation systematically and consistently exposes supporters of the "Russian world". While our soldiers are fighting for freedom at the front, law enforcement officers have exposed another "waiter" who worked for the occupiers in the rear, trying to undermine our defense from within

- the message says.

SBI employees, in cooperation with the SBU, established that the inspector of the "Mykolaiv pre-trial detention center" actively supported the shelling of Mykolaiv and the actions of the occupiers in general in pro-Russian Telegram channels.

He actively replicated pro-Russian slogans, agitated for the ruthless killing of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, and even called on Russia to shell the isolation ward where he worked to free traitors and collaborators who are under investigation.

- the SBI informs.

Currently, the inspector has been detained and notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses provided for by:

  • Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - production and dissemination of materials containing justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, as well as glorification of persons who carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, committed repeatedly;
    • Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - in intentional actions aimed at inciting national enmity, at humiliating national honor and dignity.

      The inspector was remanded in custody. For his support of the occupiers, he faces up to 8 years in prison.

      - the message says.

      Addition

      In Mykolaiv region, SBI employees, together with the SBU, exposed a law enforcement officer who, for money, organized the "release" of conscripts from territorial recruitment centers. He was detained while receiving a $2,000 bribe.

      Anna Murashko

      SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Mykolaiv