Court extends Shchabunin's pre-trial restraint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal undertaking for Vitaliy Shchabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, until November 2. He is suspected of evading military service and using Ukrainian Armed Forces transport.

Court extends Shchabunin's pre-trial restraint

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation until November 2 for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who is suspected of evading military service.

His lawyer Mykola Umanets told UNN correspondent.  

Details

The lawyer confirmed that the court extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation for Shabunin until November 2.  

Addition

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Subsequently, the Pechersky Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial restraint for the head of the "Anti-Corruption Action Center" Vitaliy Shabunin. He was assigned a personal obligation.

In August, the SBI announced a new suspicion to Vitaliy Shabunin's commander for aiding and abetting evasion of military service. Shabunin himself had the circumstances of his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv