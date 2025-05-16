Costa and von der Leyen assured President Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine.

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3502 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12709 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22174 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 35934 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37328 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 91947 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67627 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62193 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159582 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 60418 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87107 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 94588 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29265 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 65361 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3532 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12742 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262710 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253694 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315127 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10200 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11061 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66203 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87912 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84195 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Costa and von der Leyen assured President Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen assured of their support for Ukraine and emphasized the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. This is being done to force Putin to negotiate for peace.

Costa and von der Leyen assured President Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine.

President of the European Council António Costa and Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed their support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They assured that they would continue the sanctions pressure on Russia to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, UNN writes with reference to the pages of European leaders in "X".

Details

von der Leyen and I stand firmly with you, President Zelenskyy. Our immediate priority is a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire

- Costa said.

He added that Europeans are increasing pressure to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

That is why we are further increasing the pressure to bring Putin to the negotiating table. We are imposing tough sanctions against Russia, package after package

- said the head of the European Council.

He also added that the European Union is committed to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and long-term security for the whole of Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen also published a message on her X page expressing support for President Zelenskyy.

The Europresident and I stand firmly with you, President Zelenskyy. Our immediate priority is a complete and unconditional ceasefire

- she wrote.

She also repeated Costa's thesis on increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions to force Putin to negotiate peace.

That is why we are further increasing the pressure to bring Putin to the negotiating table. We are imposing tough sanctions against Russia, package after package. We want a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and strong security for the whole of Europe

- said von der Leyen.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu to discuss ways to achieve peace and strengthen cooperation. They also discussed energy security and the impact of the elections in Europe.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Council
Maia Sandu
European Union
Europe
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$64.97
Bitcoin
$103,579.30
S&P 500
$5,919.00
Tesla
$345.83
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,175.40
Ethereum
$2,585.13