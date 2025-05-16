Costa and von der Leyen assured President Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine.

President of the European Council António Costa and Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed their support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They assured that they would continue the sanctions pressure on Russia to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, UNN writes with reference to the pages of European leaders in "X".

Details

von der Leyen and I stand firmly with you, President Zelenskyy. Our immediate priority is a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire - Costa said.

He added that Europeans are increasing pressure to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

That is why we are further increasing the pressure to bring Putin to the negotiating table. We are imposing tough sanctions against Russia, package after package - said the head of the European Council.

He also added that the European Union is committed to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and long-term security for the whole of Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen also published a message on her X page expressing support for President Zelenskyy.

She also repeated Costa's thesis on increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions to force Putin to negotiate peace.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu to discuss ways to achieve peace and strengthen cooperation. They also discussed energy security and the impact of the elections in Europe.