Corruption scheme in Chernihiv region's tax office: two executives and a chief inspector notified of suspicion

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:06 PM • 2084 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 13512 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 14909 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 14614 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 22477 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 47050 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21221 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24167 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32962 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71793 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 43708 views
US judge expresses doubts about legality of Trump ballroom construction - The IndependentJanuary 23, 10:09 AM • 4116 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18786 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18533 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 5518 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 13510 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 47050 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71792 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 67714 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 70193 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18579 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18830 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35924 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51338 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46060 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Corruption scheme in Chernihiv region's tax office: two executives and a chief inspector notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Two executives and a chief inspector of the Chernihiv region's tax office have been notified of suspicion of extorting bribes. They systematically received money from entrepreneurs for "loyalty" during inspections.

Corruption scheme in Chernihiv region's tax office: two executives and a chief inspector notified of suspicion

A systemic corruption scheme in the tax service has been exposed in the Chernihiv region. Two heads of structural units and a chief state inspector have been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving undue benefits from entrepreneurs for "loyalty" during inspections. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a scheme of systemic receipt of undue benefits by officials of the tax service in the Chernihiv region was exposed.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, officials systematically demanded and received funds from entrepreneurs for so-called "loyalty" during tax audits. This involved violations in the sphere of trade in excisable goods, conducting business activities without appropriate licenses, and violations of requirements regarding the use of cash registers.

The investigation established that the officials had built a stably operating corruption scheme. Entrepreneurs paid monthly and annual "kickbacks," the amount of which depended on the amount of fines to be accrued. For undue benefits, tax officials allowed them to work without licenses, artificially reduced the amounts of fines, or did not record the detected violations at all.

On January 23, 2026, all three were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – requesting and receiving undue benefits by officials holding responsible positions, for not taking actions using their official powers, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

On the same day, searches were conducted, during which cash, vehicles, mobile phones, computer equipment, electronic media, draft records, and official documentation related to inspections of business entities were seized.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, issues regarding the selection of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions are being resolved.

Protection for $2,000: a scheme to forcibly 'shield' men from mobilization exposed in Vinnytsia23.01.26, 19:28 • 1274 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesFinance
Technology
Search