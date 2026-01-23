Corruption scheme in Chernihiv region's tax office: two executives and a chief inspector notified of suspicion

A systemic corruption scheme in the tax service has been exposed in the Chernihiv region. Two heads of structural units and a chief state inspector have been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving undue benefits from entrepreneurs for "loyalty" during inspections. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a scheme of systemic receipt of undue benefits by officials of the tax service in the Chernihiv region was exposed. - the report says.

According to the investigation, officials systematically demanded and received funds from entrepreneurs for so-called "loyalty" during tax audits. This involved violations in the sphere of trade in excisable goods, conducting business activities without appropriate licenses, and violations of requirements regarding the use of cash registers.

The investigation established that the officials had built a stably operating corruption scheme. Entrepreneurs paid monthly and annual "kickbacks," the amount of which depended on the amount of fines to be accrued. For undue benefits, tax officials allowed them to work without licenses, artificially reduced the amounts of fines, or did not record the detected violations at all.

On January 23, 2026, all three were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – requesting and receiving undue benefits by officials holding responsible positions, for not taking actions using their official powers, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

On the same day, searches were conducted, during which cash, vehicles, mobile phones, computer equipment, electronic media, draft records, and official documentation related to inspections of business entities were seized. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, issues regarding the selection of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions are being resolved.

