Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unit

Bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, former head of the Mukachevo District State Administration Serhiy Haidai, and 2 million hryvnias each for the company director and the commander of one of the National Guard military units, Vasyl Myshanskyi, in a corruption case involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, UNN reports.

As reported by the SAPO press service, bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, former head of Mukachevo, as well as two million hryvnias each for the company director and the commander of one of the National Guard military units.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

The court chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for Serhiy Haidai, head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, one of the defendants in the high-profile corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. There is also a possibility of posting bail of 10 million hryvnias, with the obligation to surrender passports, not to leave the Zakarpattia region, and to wear an electronic bracelet.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in the corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment, into custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias.

The former head of the Rubizhne Military-Civil Administration, Andriy Yurchenko, who is suspected of involvement in the corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, was chosen a precautionary measure in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of six million hryvnias.