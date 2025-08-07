$41.610.07
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
02:11 PM • 43272 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99738 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100138 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM • 91960 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139416 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73761 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46910 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46025 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56582 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

Bail of UAH 10 million was posted for former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday, and UAH 2 million each for the company director and the commander of the National Guard military unit in a case concerning corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment. NABU and SAP exposed a large-scale corruption scheme.

Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unit

Bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, former head of the Mukachevo District State Administration Serhiy Haidai, and 2 million hryvnias each for the company director and the commander of one of the National Guard military units, Vasyl Myshanskyi, in a corruption case involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the SAPO press service, bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, former head of Mukachevo, as well as two million hryvnias each for the company director and the commander of one of the National Guard military units.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

The court chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for Serhiy Haidai, head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, one of the defendants in the high-profile corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. There is also a possibility of posting bail of 10 million hryvnias, with the obligation to surrender passports, not to leave the Zakarpattia region, and to wear an electronic bracelet.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in the corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment, into custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias.

The former head of the Rubizhne Military-Civil Administration, Andriy Yurchenko, who is suspected of involvement in the corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, was chosen a precautionary measure in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of six million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Luhansk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Rubizhne
Unmanned aerial vehicle