Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7348 views

The court postponed the election of a preventive measure for ex-deputy minister of community and territory development Vasyl Chernyshov in the case of fraud in public procurement.

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow

The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed the consideration of the motion to choose a preventive measure for the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties, to June 26, reports UNN correspondent.

"Postpone the hearing to 12:10," the judge said.

Chernyshov himself did not appear in court.

His lawyer explained that the meeting was requested to be postponed because he has to attend a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and a Government meeting today. "The government meeting takes place every Wednesday. Today is Wednesday," the lawyer said.

Context

The HACC planned to consider the motion to choose a preventive measure for Chernyshov today.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, after visiting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, announced that he had received a suspicion notice.

Later, the SAP officially reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

The media reports that NABU and SAP detained two associates of Chernyshov last week - ex-State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and ex-Advisor to the Minister Maksym Gorbatyuk. According to media reports, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's place about a month ago, and at the time of handing over suspicion notices to his associates, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the business trip for Chernyshov is signed until the end of this week.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

Addition

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state. 

The HACC sent former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of corruption in the construction sector, into custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

