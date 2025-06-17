Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: the court arrested former State Secretary of the Ministry Volodin with the possibility of bail
Kyiv • UNN
The HACC arrested the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector. The court set bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.
The High Anti-Corruption Court sent into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of corruption in the construction sector.
This is reported by UNN with a reference to SAP.
On June 17, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million to the former State Secretary of the Ministry.
It is noted that in case of bail, the person will be assigned the relevant procedural obligations, in particular:
- not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;
- refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;
- hand over all passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine for storage to the State Migration Service;
- wear an electronic bracelet.
Addition
SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which could lead to more than UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.