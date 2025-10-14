Continued financial support, implementation of reparational loan mechanism: Svyrydenko met with EU Commissioner

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis. They discussed the continuation of financial support for Ukraine, the implementation of a new financial mechanism for reparations loans announced by the European Union. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Started the day of meetings in Washington. Glad to see EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis. Many common topics - continuation of financial support for Ukraine, implementation of a new financial mechanism for reparations loans announced by the European Union - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, at every meeting in Washington, Ukraine raises the topics of protecting Ukrainian energy and supporting its resilience this winter, as well as ways to protect it.

We expect the adoption of the 19th package of European sanctions against Russia. Continued consistent pressure is the only effective mechanism to influence the aggressor, reduce oil and gas revenues, which Russia uses to pay for the war - Svyrydenko added.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her team are already working in the USA. The priorities are energy, sanctions, and the development of cooperation with the USA on new tracks that can strengthen both countries.