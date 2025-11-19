Contacts with the US continue, but not enough work has been done yet to hold another summit - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov stated that Russia's contacts with the US continue, but not enough work has been done yet to hold another summit. Moscow remains open to negotiations, but the pause in dialogue arose due to Kyiv's position.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's contacts with the United States continue, but not enough work has been done to hold another summit. Peskov told reporters about this, UNN reports.
As Peskov stated, "since the August summit of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, there has been no new news."
Contacts with the Americans continue, but not enough work has been done to hold another summit
Also, according to him, Moscow remains open to negotiations, but the pause in the dialogue allegedly arose due to Kyiv's position.
Moscow is open to negotiations. The pause that arose, it arose, in fact, due to the unwillingness of the "Kyiv regime" to continue this dialogue
According to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Kremlin head, since the meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, there have been no qualitative changes in the issue of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.