Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon

$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10419 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 27631 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28850 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180412 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167752 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169015 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 27632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180413 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148626 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167754 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159899 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2346 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16206 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17118 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20950 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28524 views
Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85360 views

Biden announced plans to build a temporary floating dock on the Gaza coast within 60 days to speed up humanitarian aid operations amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign and imminent famine in the region.

Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon

The US military estimates that it could take two months to build a temporary floating dock on the Gaza coast to speed up humanitarian operations. Politico reports UNN.

Details

US President Joe Biden announced the plan in his State of the Union address to Congress, calling the situation in the Gaza Strip "heartbreaking" as the Israeli military continues its bombing campaign in response to Hamas following the militant group's terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Friday that the construction of the pier could take up to 60 days and involve more than 1,000 US troops. Ryder reiterated Biden's promise that no US troops would enter Gaza during construction.

Context

Biden announced his plan for the pier after the United Nations reported an "imminent" famine in the Gaza region amid reports that Israel's military operation was preventing aid and food from reaching the 2.3 million-person Palestinian territory by road.

The UN warned on Wednesday that the population of Gaza is suffering from "catastrophic hunger" after more than five months of conflict.

Ryder said that the plan to build the floating dock is in the early stages and that the US military is working with other parties, including Israel, to work out the details of construction.

The EU, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with plans to open a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza from Cyprus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday that the first ship would land in the coming days.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
European Commission
The Pentagon
United States Congress
United Nations
European Union
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Cyprus
