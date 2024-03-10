Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon

The US military estimates that it could take two months to build a temporary floating dock on the Gaza coast to speed up humanitarian operations. Politico reports UNN.

Details

US President Joe Biden announced the plan in his State of the Union address to Congress, calling the situation in the Gaza Strip "heartbreaking" as the Israeli military continues its bombing campaign in response to Hamas following the militant group's terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Friday that the construction of the pier could take up to 60 days and involve more than 1,000 US troops. Ryder reiterated Biden's promise that no US troops would enter Gaza during construction.

Context

Biden announced his plan for the pier after the United Nations reported an "imminent" famine in the Gaza region amid reports that Israel's military operation was preventing aid and food from reaching the 2.3 million-person Palestinian territory by road.

The UN warned on Wednesday that the population of Gaza is suffering from "catastrophic hunger" after more than five months of conflict.

Ryder said that the plan to build the floating dock is in the early stages and that the US military is working with other parties, including Israel, to work out the details of construction.

Addendum [1

The EU, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with plans to open a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza from Cyprus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday that the first ship would land in the coming days.