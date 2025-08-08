Conference League: Polissya confidently defeats Hungarian Paksi 7 August 2025

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" confidently defeated Hungarian "Paks" in the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League thanks to goals from Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Danylo Bezkorovainyi, and Bohdan Lyednyev, UNN reports.

Details

"Polissya" managed to score two goals at the end of the first half. In the 41st minute, Mykyta Kravchenko threw in a throw-in to his defender, who passed to the goalkeeper. After a series of passes, the ball ended up at the feet of Danylo Bezkorovainyi, who passed it across the entire field precisely to winger Borys Krushynskyi. Krushynskyi, breaking into the penalty area, passed it to "11 meters" to Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, who opened the scoring in the match - 1:0.

Four minutes later, "Polissya" doubled their lead: Oleksiy Hululyak earned a foul on himself, Bohdan Lyednyev approached the ball and delivered a masterful cross precisely to Bezkorovainyi's head, who struck it past the goalkeeper into the empty corner of the net - 2:0.

At the end of the match, "Polissya" conceded a goal, but the referee disallowed it due to a foul by "Paks" defenders on Oleksandra Nazarenko. Overall, the match ended in favor of "Polissya" - 3:0, however, "wolves" defender Bohdan Mykhailichenko spoiled his team's mood by receiving a red card in the 2nd minute of added time in the second half.

After the match, "Polissya" president Hennadiy Butkevych traditionally congratulated the players and told another anecdote: "After the words 'is that all?', the sexual maniac blushed."

The return match will take place on August 14 in Hungary.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Greek "Panathinaikos" did not reveal a stronger side in the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Conference League: Polissya crushed Santa Coloma and moves on