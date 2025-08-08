Conference League: Polissya confidently defeats Hungarian Paksi 7 August 2025

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
09:06 PM • 678 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48363 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 47949 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106476 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106634 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 94909 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 144452 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74576 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47253 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46201 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
68%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 49707 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 95110 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 74451 views
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake03:30 PM • 6248 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 15241 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48393 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 74589 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 95246 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106493 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106651 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 119941 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 137585 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 146197 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 137060 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 147301 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Conference League: Polissya confidently defeats Hungarian Paksi 7 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" secured a confident victory over Hungarian "Paksi" in the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Goals were scored by Andriyevskyi, Bezkorovainyi, and Lednev.

Conference League: Polissya confidently defeats Hungarian Paksi

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" confidently defeated Hungarian "Paks" in the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League thanks to goals from Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Danylo Bezkorovainyi, and Bohdan Lyednyev, UNN reports.

Details

"Polissya" managed to score two goals at the end of the first half. In the 41st minute, Mykyta Kravchenko threw in a throw-in to his defender, who passed to the goalkeeper. After a series of passes, the ball ended up at the feet of Danylo Bezkorovainyi, who passed it across the entire field precisely to winger Borys Krushynskyi. Krushynskyi, breaking into the penalty area, passed it to "11 meters" to Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, who opened the scoring in the match - 1:0.

Four minutes later, "Polissya" doubled their lead: Oleksiy Hululyak earned a foul on himself, Bohdan Lyednyev approached the ball and delivered a masterful cross precisely to Bezkorovainyi's head, who struck it past the goalkeeper into the empty corner of the net - 2:0.

At the end of the match, "Polissya" conceded a goal, but the referee disallowed it due to a foul by "Paks" defenders on Oleksandra Nazarenko. Overall, the match ended in favor of "Polissya" - 3:0, however, "wolves" defender Bohdan Mykhailichenko spoiled his team's mood by receiving a red card in the 2nd minute of added time in the second half.

After the match, "Polissya" president Hennadiy Butkevych traditionally congratulated the players and told another anecdote: "After the words 'is that all?', the sexual maniac blushed."

The return match will take place on August 14 in Hungary.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Greek "Panathinaikos" did not reveal a stronger side in the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Conference League: Polissya crushed Santa Coloma and moves on31.07.25, 21:49 • 3528 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA
Hungary
Ukraine