Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM • 33848 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 107680 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 58199 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 64304 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM • 64293 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM • 229170 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM • 266789 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM • 112813 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 96953 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Conference League: Polissya crushed Santa Coloma and moves on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Zhytomyr's Polissya defeated Santa Coloma with a score of 4:1 in the second round of the Conference League qualification. Goals were scored by Mykhailichenko, Filippov, Andriyevskyi, and Haiduchyk.

Conference League: Polissya crushed Santa Coloma and moves on

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" secures a crushing victory in the second round of qualification for the Conference League against "Santa Coloma" - 4:1. Goals from Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Filippov, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, and Mykola Haiduchyk brought the "wolves" the win. The Zhytomyr team will face the winner of the "Paks" - "Maribor" pair in the third qualification round, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Zhytomyr team opened the scoring already in the 4th minute of the match, thus leveling the score over two matches: the "Santa Coloma" goalkeeper kicked the ball to his defender, who, under pressure, made a mistake and gave an inaccurate pass to his own goalkeeper, which Oleksandr Nazarenko intercepted, and the ball bounced off his foot to Bohdan Mykhailichenko, who accurately struck into the near corner of the opponent's goal - 1:0.

As in the first half, the wolves managed to double the score at the beginning of the second 45-minute period: Oleksiy Hutsulyak crossed from the flank, where "Santa Coloma" players won the fight, but the ball bounced exactly to Ruslan Babenko's head, who headed it into the penalty area, where Tomeri Yosefi, fortunately for "Polissya", mishandled the ball, accurately passed it to Oleksandr Filippov, who shot into the goal from a few meters - 2:0.

However, just a minute later, "Santa Coloma" forward Mario Maurelo managed to equalize the score over two matches, which put the Ukrainian team in an awkward position.

Just 10 minutes later, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi doubled his team's lead: Oleksandr Nazarenko crossed, and Andriyevskyi, on the second attempt, sent the ball into the net - 3:1.

Towards the end of the match, Zhytomyr's newcomer Mykola Haiduchyk brought the score to a crushing victory: Nazarenko broke into open space towards the goalkeeper, shooting past him, the ball flew past the keeper and slowly went into the goal, to which Haiduchyk reacted and sent the ball into the empty net - 4:1.

Recall

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" will play against the winner of the "Paks" - "Maribor" pair in the third qualification round of the Conference League.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

