Conference League: Polissya crushed Santa Coloma and moves on

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" secures a crushing victory in the second round of qualification for the Conference League against "Santa Coloma" - 4:1. Goals from Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Filippov, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, and Mykola Haiduchyk brought the "wolves" the win. The Zhytomyr team will face the winner of the "Paks" - "Maribor" pair in the third qualification round, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Zhytomyr team opened the scoring already in the 4th minute of the match, thus leveling the score over two matches: the "Santa Coloma" goalkeeper kicked the ball to his defender, who, under pressure, made a mistake and gave an inaccurate pass to his own goalkeeper, which Oleksandr Nazarenko intercepted, and the ball bounced off his foot to Bohdan Mykhailichenko, who accurately struck into the near corner of the opponent's goal - 1:0.

As in the first half, the wolves managed to double the score at the beginning of the second 45-minute period: Oleksiy Hutsulyak crossed from the flank, where "Santa Coloma" players won the fight, but the ball bounced exactly to Ruslan Babenko's head, who headed it into the penalty area, where Tomeri Yosefi, fortunately for "Polissya", mishandled the ball, accurately passed it to Oleksandr Filippov, who shot into the goal from a few meters - 2:0.

However, just a minute later, "Santa Coloma" forward Mario Maurelo managed to equalize the score over two matches, which put the Ukrainian team in an awkward position.

Just 10 minutes later, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi doubled his team's lead: Oleksandr Nazarenko crossed, and Andriyevskyi, on the second attempt, sent the ball into the net - 3:1.

Towards the end of the match, Zhytomyr's newcomer Mykola Haiduchyk brought the score to a crushing victory: Nazarenko broke into open space towards the goalkeeper, shooting past him, the ball flew past the keeper and slowly went into the goal, to which Haiduchyk reacted and sent the ball into the empty net - 4:1.

Recall

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" will play against the winner of the "Paks" - "Maribor" pair in the third qualification round of the Conference League.