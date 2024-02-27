Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris: Duda summarizes the results

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there is no agreement among European leaders on sending a troop to Ukraine. He said this after a conference of European leaders in Paris. However, he said that there is a proposal to prepare a significant supply of ammunition for Ukraine, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

According to Duda, the hottest debate was over whether to send troops to Ukraine, and in this issue, he said, there was "no absolute understanding."

"There are different opinions, but in general, there are no such decisions, and I want to emphasize this. However, if we are talking about non-military assistance, such as demining or assistance in border protection, the participants of the discussion were open to such proposals," President Duda said.

Duda also expressed hope that "in the near future, the West will be able to prepare a significant supply of ammunition for Ukraine."

"A very specific proposal was submitted, I cannot disclose the details, but obviously, this is something that Ukraine really needs, something that President Zelensky has been talking about recently. And there is a very concrete response from European leaders, and not only European leaders, because there were also representatives of Canada in the United States. I hope that in the near future this will be materialized and Ukraine will receive such assistance in the form of ammunition," the Polish president said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conference on support for Ukraine held in Paris that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it cannot be ruled out.

He also said that Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons.