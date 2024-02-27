Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris: Duda summarizes the results

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 30342 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 111803 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71143 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 276626 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 231110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251574 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157575 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372139 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 46067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 111803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276626 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235172 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20387 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28487 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28374 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69876 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76995 views
Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris: Duda summarizes the results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30151 views

The President of Poland said that there is no consensus among European leaders on sending troops to Ukraine, but there is a proposal to prepare a significant batch of ammunition to help Ukraine.

Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris: Duda summarizes the results

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there is no agreement among European leaders on sending a troop to Ukraine. He said this after a conference of European leaders in Paris. However, he said that there is a proposal to prepare  a significant supply of ammunition for Ukraine, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes. 

Details 

According to Duda, the hottest debate was over whether to send troops to Ukraine, and in this issue, he said, there was  "no absolute understanding." 

"There are different opinions, but in general, there are no such decisions, and I want to emphasize this. However, if we are talking about non-military assistance, such as demining or assistance in border protection, the participants of the discussion were open to such proposals," President Duda said.

Duda also expressed hope that "in the near future, the West will be able to prepare a significant supply of ammunition for Ukraine." 

"A very specific proposal was submitted, I cannot disclose the details, but obviously, this is something that Ukraine really needs, something that President Zelensky has been talking about recently. And there is a very concrete response from European leaders, and not only European leaders, because there were also representatives of Canada in the United States. I hope that in the near future this will be materialized and Ukraine will receive such assistance in the form of ammunition," the Polish president said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conference on support for Ukraine held in Paris that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it cannot be ruled out. 

He also said that Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons.

Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02