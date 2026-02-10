$43.030.02
Concealed millions of hryvnias in income from a Polish company: KMDA official served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The Deputy Director of a KMDA Department concealed over 4 million hryvnias in income from a foreign company. He has been served with a notice of suspicion for entering false information into his declaration.

Concealed millions of hryvnias in income from a Polish company: KMDA official served with notice of suspicion
Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Law enforcement agencies have notified a Kyiv City State Administration official of suspicion for concealing over 4 million hryvnias in income from a Polish company's activities, while failing to declare this information in his annual declaration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As the investigation established, the case concerns the deputy director of one of the Kyiv City State Administration Departments. At the beginning of 2025, he submitted his annual declaration for the reporting period, but at the same time, concealed information about his corporate rights in a foreign company. This company is engaged in raw material processing.

The total amount of undeclared money exceeds 4 million hryvnias. The official was notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366² of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional entry by a declarant of knowingly false information into a declaration.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years

- the statement reads.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the sentence for MP Anatoliy Hunko. He was found guilty of extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe. The appeals court sentenced him to four years in prison instead of seven.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine